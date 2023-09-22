Signature Global IPO Subscribed 11.88 Times On Final Day Of Bidding

Signature Global IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Signature Global (India) Limited was subscribed 11.88 times on the last day of bidding, data from stock exchanges showed. The IPO went live for subscription on Wednesday, September 20, with a total of 1,12,43,196 shares on offer. By the end of the subscription period on Friday, the IPO had received bids for 13,36,01,046 shares, data from BSE showed.

Portion set aside for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 12.71 times. The company had offered 62,56,858 shares to QIBs, but it received bids for 7,95,08,806 shares. Non-Institutional Investors, meanwhile, placed bid for 4,04,99,488 shares, subscribing their reserved portion of 29,91,803 shares by 13.54 times. Retail Individual Investors placed bids for 1,35,96,780 shares, subscribing 6.82 times as against 19,94,535 shares reserved for them by Signature Global in its IPO.

Signature Global had set the price band of Rs 366-385 per share in the IPO.

Before its IPO, 82,72,700 equity shares of the company were subscribed by anchor investors at Rs 385 apiece. The anchor investors included Nomura among others.

IPO details

With a total size of up to Rs 730 crore, the IPO of Signature Global includes a fresh issue of shares worth up to Rs 603 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of up to Rs 127 crore.

According to the Red Herring Prospectus, the funds raised through the IPO would primarily be used to reduce debt. Signature Global's Chairman, Pradeep Aggarwal, mentioned that the company's net debt was approximately Rs 1,100 crore at the end of the previous fiscal year, and they plan to utilise Rs 432 crore from the IPO proceeds for debt reduction. The remaining funds will be allocated for purposes such as land acquisitions and general corporate needs.