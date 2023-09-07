Silver Likely To Hit Rs 85,000/kg Mark In Next 12 Months, Says Motilal Oswal

Precious metal silver is likely to hit Rs 85,000 per kilogram mark within next 12 months, brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) said in its recent report. Silver is blessed with a dual advantage of being influenced by fundamentals of industrial and precious metals supporting it at timely intervals, the Mumbai-based brokerage said.

After experiencing significant gains in the first four months of 2023, silver encountered some volatility at higher price levels.

The brokerage said that after every major dip domestic silver price have been seeing a range shift on the higher side and it expects this trend to continue.

It expects that the momentum in silver is likely to continue, and it could add another 15 per cent over the next few quarters.

“MOFSL advises continuous accumulation at lower levels with immediate supports at Rs 70,500, while strong medium-term support is at Rs 68,000. On higher side MOFSL expects silver to go up to Rs 82,000 followed by Rs 85,000 over the next 12 months,” the brokerage firm said.

In early 2023, silver had a strong performance, gaining approximately 11 per cent in the first four months and maintaining a 6 per cent overall gain.

The initial rally was driven by concerns in the US banking and debt sectors, but this momentum was somewhat tempered by the Federal Reserve's "Hawkish Pause" policy, impacting both precious and industrial metals, Motilal Oswal said.

“With the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) at 3.2 per cent, down from its peak of 9.1 per cent in July 2022, central banks are revaluating their policies, potentially leading to a shift in the Fed's stance from tightening to easing, which could benefit metals like silver,” MOFSL added.

Meanwhile, data from the Silver Institute suggests that the market balance could remain in deficit for the third consecutive year, further supporting silver prices. Positive signals from China regarding economic growth and industrial demand are potential catalysts for silver's performance.

Lastly, the demand for silver in green technologies such as solar energy, electric vehicles (EVs), and 5G technology continues to paint a promising outlook for the silver market, MOFSL said.