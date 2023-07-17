Sitharaman-Yellen Meeting Strengthens Energy Transition Funding Alternatives

India and the United States reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and discussed the G20 agenda, including coordinated actions to address climate change and explore alternative mechanisms for financing the energy transition.

During the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting in Gandhinagar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen held bilateral meetings, focusing on enhancing collaboration and seeking new investment opportunities in renewable energy through alternative investment platforms.

Yellen acknowledged the broad collaboration between the US and India, encompassing various economic aspects such as commercial partnerships, technological cooperation, and the promotion of clean energy transition. She expressed enthusiasm about working with India on an investment platform that would facilitate lower capital costs and attract greater private investment to expedite India's energy transition.

Furthermore, Yellen commended India's efforts in finalising the "historic Two-Pillar global tax deal," emphasising that an agreement is within reach.

Yellen underscored the significance of the US-India partnership, stating that the two nations are among the closest allies in the world. She lauded India's leadership during its G20 presidency.

Finance Minister Sitharaman highlighted the recent visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the United States, along with his meeting with the US President, which further strengthened and energised the partnership between the two countries. Sitharaman expressed optimism about the new avenues of collaboration that have emerged, propelling the partnership to greater heights.

The bilateral discussions between India and the US signify their joint commitment to deepening economic ties, finding innovative approaches to finance the energy transition, and addressing global challenges such as climate change through coordinated efforts at the G20 forum.

This visit marks Yellen's third to India this year, highlighting the deepening ties between the two nations.



The positive trajectory of the bilateral relationship was emphasised during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent state visit to Washington, where significant defence and high-tech deals were inked.



Finance Minister Sitharaman expressed her enthusiasm for furthering bilateral interests through development cooperation and pursuing new investment opportunities via alternative investment platforms, particularly in the renewable energy sector.



Looking ahead, Sitharaman reiterated the commitment to achieving substantial outcomes through close engagement, underscoring the potential for development cooperation and alternative investment platforms in renewable energy.



Regarding the global minimum tax system, Yellen noted the progress being made, highlighting a historic 2021 deal in which approximately 140 countries agreed to impose a minimum 15% tax on large global corporations, along with an additional 25% tax on "excess profits."



Australia and Japan are also seeking advancements on the global minimum tax during the G20 meeting.



However, scepticism remains among some analysts regarding the feasibility of reaching an agreement on such a significant overhaul of cross-border taxation, as certain governments may prioritise their national tax frameworks.



Following the conclusion of the G20 finance meetings on July 18, Yellen is scheduled to visit Vietnam.