Supreme Court's Six-member Panel Report On Adani-Hindenburg Row Released: Details Here

The special panel which was constituted to investigate into the Adani group's transactions has not found any prima facie violation of existing rules or law by the company in the matter of allegations made by the American short seller Hindenburg against the Indian infrastructure conglomerate. It has however made an observation that some entities had taken a short position on the Adani group and have made profits following the Hindenburg report, which now requires to be probed. A simultaneous probe on the Adani group is currently in progress and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has been asked to submit the report by August 14 in the Supreme Court.

Here are the key takeaways from the six-member panel report:

1. Adani group has disclosed all beneficial owners of the company

2. No charge by SEBI that they are rejecting Adani's declaration of beneficial owners

3. Retail shareholding of Adani has gone up after the Hindenburg Report

4. Shortselling profits were made by entities after the release of the Hindeburg report

5. No prima facie violation of existing rules or laws

6. SEBI still doesn't have enough information of 13 overseas entities and 42 contributors to assests under management

7. Report leaves to SEBI to decide if the pending discovery of 13 entities is required and if further case is required to be made

8. SEBI while referring the case to the Enforcement Directorate did not make prima facie charge

9. Adani stocks have stabilised at new price discovery without destabilising the market

10. Adani Group has made efforts to comfort investors

The Supreme Court has also said that it would closely study the report by the six-member panel and hear the case again on July 11 after the summer recess. The six member special panel formed by the Supreme Court on March 2 was given two months to look into the alleged violations by the Adani group as mentioned by the Hindenburg report. The panel submitted their report in a sealed envelope on May 8. The panel is headed by headed by former Supreme Court judge AM Sapre and includes former SBI chairman OP Bhatt, Justice JP Devadhar (retired), veteran banker KV Kamath, Infosys co-founder Nadan Nilekani and advocate Somasekhar Sundaresan, an expert on Securities law.