SJVN Shares Surge 6% After It Signs Agreement For Renewable Energy Project In Maharashtra

Shares of SJVN Ltd rose as much as 5.75 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 40.64 on Thursday after the company said it signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Maharashtra State Power Generation Company (MAHAGENCO) for the development of 5,000 megawatts (MW) renewable energy projects in the state post market hours on Wednesday.

The public sector undertaking which is involved in hydroelectric power generation and transmission will set up various renewable energy projects such as hydro, wind and solar power plants, the company said.

"The MoU has been signed to explore the feasibility of setting up various renewable projects in Maharashtra, which includes Hydro, Pumped Storage, Wind, Solar, Hybrid and Green Hydrogen Projects. Further, the Company & MAHAGENCO will jointly participate in tenders floated by the Government of Maharashtra for renovation and modernization of small Hydro Power stations that are operated and maintained by MAHAGENCO," said the hydroelectric power generation company.

"With the signing of this MoU, the Company now has a project portfolio of 54,065 MW, with 2,091.5 MW under operation, while the rest is in various stages of development and is marching ahead to achieve the Shared Vision of 5,000 MW by 2023-24, 25,000 MW by 2030 & 50,000 MW capacity by 2040," it added.

SJVN shares opened at Rs 39 on the NSE and were trading 4.68 per cent higher at Rs 40.25 as of 10:13 AM.