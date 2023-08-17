Skoda Auto Exports From Pune Plant Surpass 6 Lakh-unit Mark

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited (SAVWIPL), on Thursday, said that export of cars produced at its Chakan plant in Pune has surpassed the milestone of 6 lakh units.

SAVWIPL serves as the Indian subsidiary of German automotive manufacturing conglomerate, Volkswagen Group. The company oversees the operations of various Volkswagen Group brands in India including Skoda, Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, and Lamborghini.

Skoda Virtus | Image Credit: Skoda

The vehicles manufactured in India are experiencing a strong demand in various global marketssuch as Mexico, Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, and the Sub Sahara, North Africa, and other Asian regions. This expansion is further enhancing the group's presence on the international stage, according to a company statement.

"Exports from India are an integral part of our global strategy. Crossing the 6 lakh-unit mark is a significant milestone. India's strategic geographical location and the engineering capabilities here have been a key to our growing exports," said Piyush Arora, Managing Director and CEO at SAVWIPL.

When did the company start exporting?

Skoda Kushaq | Image Credit: Skoda

Volkswagen Group commenced its export operations from India in 2011, with the Volkswagen brand's Polo and Vento models playing a pivotal role in establishing India as a notable export hub for the group.

"The legacy of successful exports by the Polo and Vento models, which are manufactured in India, is being continued with the Taigun, Virtus, and Kushaq models," Arora added.

Notably, the Kushaq model marks the first Skoda vehicle to be exported from India.

In the near future, the Kushaq and Slavia (Skoda brand models) are anticipated to be shipped to Vietnam through the parts and components route.

As part of the company's ongoing plans, the Kushaq and Slavia models are slated for export starting in 2024. Additionally, an advanced, specialised facility spanning 16,000 square metres is currently being constructed at the Chakan plant to accommodate the production of these models.

(With PTI inputs)