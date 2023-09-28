Skoda Teases SUV Kodiaq, To Debut Globally On October 4 

Czech Republic-based automobile manufacturer Skoda has provided a glimpse of its upcoming new Kodiaq SUV, set to debut globally on October 4, 2023. The unveiling comes after earlier releases of interior images and powertrain details. The second-generation Kodiaq will offer both 5- and 7-seat variants.

Exterior design sketches

Image Credit: Skoda

The exterior design sketches showcase the SUV's front, featuring Skoda's signature grille seen on models like the Slavia and Kushaq. The Kodiaq will feature a second-generation split LED matrix headlamp setup and sport boxy proportions with squared-off wheel arches. Wheel options will range from 17 to 20 inches.

"The all-new Kodiaq is both modern and dynamic, with a strikingly distinctive look. In line with the ‘form follows function' principle, we have incorporated the first elements of our future Modern Solid design language. The design not only emphasises practicality but also enhances the aerodynamics with its dynamic shape," said Oliver Stefani, Head of Skoda Design in a press statement.

The new Kodiaq will measure 4,758 mm in length, representing an increase of 61 mm for the 5-seat version and 59 mm for the 7-seat version compared to the previous model. However, the height, width, and wheelbase dimensions remain unchanged.

Interiors and powertrain

Image Credit: Skoda

The new Kodiaq will include physical controls for the HVAC system, a trend making a comeback in mass-production vehicles. The centre console features three knobs, with the middle knob controlling functions like volume, fan speed, and driving modes. The SUV will come equipped with a 12.9-inch touchscreen and a 10-inch digital instrument cluster.

The Kodiaq will offer a variety of options, including petrol, diesel, and a plug-in hybrid (PHEV). The petrol options include a 1.5-litre TSI engine with a mild hybrid system and a 204-hp 2.0-litre TSI engine with four-wheel drive. Diesel offerings comprise a 2.0-litre TDI engine with two power outputs: 150 hp and 193 hp, both with four-wheel drive. The PHEV combines a 1.5-litre TSI engine with a 25.7kWh battery, delivering a total output of 204 hp and an electric-only range of over 100km.

In India, the current-generation Skoda Kodiaq is available with a petrol engine and is priced between Rs 38.5 lakh and Rs 41.95 lakh. It competes with rivals such as the Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster, and Jeep Meridian.