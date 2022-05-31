Skye Air Mobility unveils long-range UAV

Mumbai, May 31 (PTI) Drone delivery logistics provider Skye Air Mobility unveiled its long-range unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), Artemis, at the Air Cargo India show which commenced here on Tuesday.

Aimed at intra- and inter-city as well as inter-cargo movements, the UAV is three times faster than multi-rotors claiming 100 kmph speed and has an endurance of 90-minutes, the company said in a statement.

The new UAV, which has a 6-kg payload capacity and a 100 km range, has the largest wingspan electric vertical take-off and landing (EVTOL) in the country, it said.

The company's new flagship product is best suited for different business verticals such as healthcare, e-commerce and agri-commodity delivery, Skye Air Mobility said.

“We have been working on Artemis since mid-2021. Finally, we are proud to showcase a technology which is set to change the landscape of air cargo deliveries. We feel as industries are well embracing the drone technology, it was a perfect time to showcase the UAV, further adding to our capabilities,” Skye Air Mobility CEO Ankit Kumar said at the launch.

The current system of logistics is very laggy and highly dependent on manpower at different levels, he said, adding Artemis will be utilised for all inter-city and long-range deliveries.

“Further, it is our firm belief that drone delivery will bring a significant change by allowing for faster deliveries, lower costs, and increased accessibility to locations that are difficult to reach by road or where there is no connectivity at all,” Kumar added.

Businesses across various industries have begun to see the benefits of incorporating drones into their operations, such as cost savings, time savings, and technological breakthroughs, as per Skye Air.

So far, the company has been serving different verticals such as healthcare (vaccine, medicine, and diagnostic sample), e-commerce and quick-commerce, agri-commodity and disaster relief aid, according to Kumar. PTI IAS MR MR

