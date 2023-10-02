SMP And NGEL Collaborate To Set Up Green Hydrogen And Ammonia Hub

Green hydrogen hub at SMP: Kolkata's Syama Prasad Mookherjee Port (SMP), formerly known as Kolkata Port Trust, and NTPC Green Energy (NGEL), a subsidiary of NTPC Limited, are joining forces to establish a green hydrogen and ammonia hub at the port. The collaboration was formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the two public sector entities. The objective is to explore opportunities related to the production, storage, handling, and bunkering of green hydrogen, green ammonia, and their derivatives, leveraging the port's support.

Under the umbrella of the National Hydrogen Mission, shipping and port operations are poised to play a pivotal role in propelling trade in green energy. The strategic development of ports to support green energy export requirements is central to this mission. In line with this vision, the MoU outlines the formation of a joint working group to conduct a feasibility study, identify suitable land for the project, and deliberate on financial partnership models for this clean energy initiative.

The project is anticipated to necessitate 300-500 acres of land, and SMP has already shortlisted potential land parcels for evaluation during the feasibility study. This initiative aligns with India's ambitions to position itself as a prominent producer and exporter of green hydrogen. The nation aims to develop the capacity to export approximately 5 million tons per annum of green hydrogen and its derivatives by 2030.

Decarbonising ports’ operations

Other major ports in India, including Kandla, Paradip, and Tuticorin, have also been earmarked by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways for the establishment of similar green hydrogen hubs. The development of such a hub at SMP is pivotal for decarbonising the port's operations and promoting the use of cleaner fuels to achieve a net-zero ecosystem.

NTPC, India's largest power utility, with a total installed capacity exceeding 73 GW, is striving to expand its renewable energy portfolio. The establishment of a green hydrogen and ammonia hub at SMP is anticipated to catalyse the port's growth trajectory and create new business opportunities.

In the fiscal year 2022-23, cargo handling at SMP witnessed an impressive 13 per cent year-on-year increase, reaching a record 65.66 million tonnes. Additionally, the port achieved its highest-ever growth in traffic, hitting 7.5 million tonnes compared to previous years, underlining the significance of this venture in further enhancing the port's prominence and economic contribution.

