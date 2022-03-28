Last Updated:

Snapdeal Collaborates With Cashfree Payments, To Enable Instant Refunds For CoD Orders

With the integration of Cashfree Payments’ product ‘Cashgram’, Snapdeal will be able to process refunds with only the customer’s mobile number or email address.

Written By
Shikhar Mehrotra
Snapdeal collaborates with Cashfree Payments, will enable instant refunds for CoD orders

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK


Snapdeal, India’s leading value commerce platform, on Monday, announced its partnership with India’s leading payments and API banking solutions enterprise, Cashfree Payments, to enable instant processing of refunds against Cash on Delivery (CoD) orders. Traditionally, processing refunds for CoD orders has been a multi-step and time-consuming process, which includes manually adding the customer's bank account details, onboarding the customer as a payee and tracking as well as reconciling refunds batch-wise.

With the integration of Cashfree Payments’ product ‘Cashgram’, Snapdeal will be able to process refunds with only the customer’s mobile number or email address, with credits automatically flowing to the customer’s UPI-linked bank account, or wallet. Online shopping is getting increasingly more popular, especially among customers from smaller cities. A recent RedSeer report commissioned by Snapdeal has highlighted this rapid growth of online customers in India’s 2+ cities and towns, who are expected to triple in size from approx. 78 mn in 2021 to nearly 256 mn by 2026.

Snapdeal to offer seamless and fast refund process

A significant proportion of buyers from smaller cities prefer to pay in cash for their online purchases. For this cohort of buyers, the ease and speed of getting refunds for orders that they may choose to return is a key consideration. With the integration of ‘Cashgram’ by Cashfree Payments, Snapdeal now offers a seamless and fast refund process, where customers can get their refund instantly or later as per their own choice, either to their bank accounts or to their preferred wallets.

READ | Flipkart apologises for promoting kitchen appliances on Women's Day; 'we messed up'

Speaking on the partnership, Sarvartha Kanchan, Vice President - Supply Chain Management and Customer Experience, Snapdeal said, “We endeavour to provide a delightful experience to our users at all touchpoints. For our users, who prefer the convenience of cash on delivery, we wanted to provide an equally efficient, yet secure refund process. Through our integration with Cashfree Payments, we offer our buyers the convenience of directly adding the required details to their “Cashgram” and receiving their refunds when and how they want, including on weekends and also outside banking hours.

READ | Amazon records exports of 10k Cr iPhones from India; Rajeev Chandrasekhar hails PLI scheme

Reeju Datta, Co-Founder, Cashfree Payments said, “In a customer journey, providing a seamless payment experience is critical. And issuing refunds, especially to Cash on Delivery (CoD) customers, has been one of the concerns for e-commerce businesses. We are delighted to partner with Snapdeal to enable a seamless CoD refund experience for their customers. An instant, hassle-free refund experience, combined with consistent and accurate communication to the customer is going to be a breakthrough and a way forward from all future payments.”

READ | Snapdeal IPO: Snapdeal in talks to roll out IPO, plans to raise Rs 2919 crores: Reports
READ | Snapdeal to file DRHP in coming weeks, looks at USD 250 mn IPO in H1 2022: Sources
READ | Snapdeal Joins Koo to Tap into the Voices of Bharat
Tags: Snapdeal, Cashfree Payments, UPI
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND