Something Wrong With A Kid Enjoying A Car's Sunroof? This CEO Think So, Here's His Point

Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor has sparked debate on Twitter after he uploaded a picture of a child who could be seen poking his head out of the sunroof of a car he was travelling in. Additionally, the CEO tweeted a number of queries through his tweet, reading, "Kid enjoying the breeze out of the sunroof as his car zips along on Golf Course Road, Gurugram. Where have we failed? In schooling, or parenting, or both?"

Kid enjoying the breeze out of the sunroof as his car zips along on Golf Course Road, Gurugram.



Where have we failed? In schooling, or parenting, or both? pic.twitter.com/UpAQPs61Tc — Sanjiv Kapoor (@TheSanjivKapoor) September 12, 2022

The boy in the picture seemed to be doing nothing wrong, but he could be seen enjoying the breeze out of the sunroof. It is pertinent to note that so far, there are no official laws that state that it is illegal to stick your head out a car window, but the act is reportedly punishable in a few cities. Regardless, Sanjiv Kapoor's dismay didn't seem to be related to the legalities, rather, it was either a judgment on the act itself or it was about it being unsafe.

Sanjiv Kapoor's 'Sunroof' tweet sparks debate online

The tweet by Sanjiv Kapoor didn't sit well with many netizens, who took to the comments section to air their views. A Twitter user wrote, "His father's car, his and his father's choice, he can enjoy breeze wherever he wants. Take a chill pill no one failed anywhere". Sanjiv Kapoor added a reference to the recent fatal car crash involving Cyrus Mistry: "Seriously? At a time we are talking about mandatory airbags and seat belts in rear seats?"

A Twitter user wrote, "What's wrong with it? If the sunroof is a problem then we better ban convertibles. Also if someone wants to stick his or her head out of the car then he will do it without a sunroof. Most of the people don't know the use of sunroof and so they stick their head out from it."

His father's car, his and his fathers choice, he can enjoy breeze whereever he wants. Take a chill pill no one failed anywhere. — Sidd (@HackingSidd) September 12, 2022

Seriously? At a time we are talking about mandatory airbags and seat belts in rear seats? — Sanjiv Kapoor (@TheSanjivKapoor) September 12, 2022

What's wrong with it?

If sunroof is a problem then we better ban convertables .

Also if someone want to stick his or her head out of car then he will do it without sunroof.

Most of the people dont know the use of sunroof and so they stick their head out from it — Alpha to charlie (@Reddevi06472243) September 12, 2022

Let's have a quick poll. How many feel: — Sanjiv Kapoor (@TheSanjivKapoor) September 13, 2022

Now, reacting to it Kapoor said, "While the majority see the danger, there are those that see nothing wrong in this." In another tweet, he mentioned, "The responses to this tweet are a good case study of where exactly we are failing. While the majority see the danger, there are those that see nothing wrong in this and instead attack the messenger. Some even seem to believe sunroofs are made for this purpose!"

Sanjiv Kapoor eventually floated a poll question, spelling out that his contention was that it's dangerous. At the time of publishing, his opinion appears to have the edge.

The responses to this tweet are a good case study of where exactly we are failing. While the majority see the danger, there are those that see nothing wrong in this and instead attack the messenger 😞. Some even seem to believe sunroofs are made for this purpose! — Sanjiv Kapoor (@TheSanjivKapoor) September 13, 2022

Image: Instagram/@TheSanjivKapoor, PTI