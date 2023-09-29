Sony Confirms Delay In Zee Merger, Citing Ongoing Preparations

Sony-Zee merger delayed: Japan's Sony Group Corp announced on Friday that the merger of its Indian unit with Zee Entertainment Enterprises, initially set for completion by September, will face a delay of a few months. In an official statement, Sony stated, "Based on the current state of preparation, we expect completion within the next few months," without providing further details.

Both Sony and Zee have not immediately responded to requests for comments from Reuters. The merger between Sony and Zee Entertainment Enterprises aims to create a media and entertainment giant with a valuation of $10 billion, as initially revealed in 2021. However, the merger faced delays due to various challenges, including legal disputes over loan defaults by a Zee group entity.

SEBI's ban on Zee CEO Punit Goenka

Additionally, the merger faced hurdles following the Securities and Exchange Board of India's decision to ban Zee's CEO, Punit Goenka, from serving on the boards of listed companies for a year. The ongoing obstacles have pushed the expected merger completion timeline by a few months.

Recently, Zee encountered another setback when Axis Finance, a lender, approached an appellate tribunal to challenge the merger's approval granted in August.

In response to this news, Zee's shares, which had seen a decline of about 25 per cent since the merger announcement in 2021, experienced a 2.7 per cent rise on Friday.

(With Reuters inputs)