Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme Opens For Subscription; 5 Things You Need To Know

The government's Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) scheme series 1 2023-24 opened for subscription on Monday, June 19. The SGBs are issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and offer an alternative solution to investors who want to invest in gold but not in the physical or digital form.

SGBs are government securities denominated in grams of gold. They are substitutes for holding physical gold. Investors have to pay the issue price in cash and the bonds will be redeemed in cash on maturity, RBI noted on its website.

"There are few avenues to invest in gold. Some people prefer to invest in physical gold that can be worn on a daily basis. Some are artistic pieces passed on to future generations. Other than physical gold, there are some platforms offering digital gold. Then there are gold ETFs, and finally, we can invest in paper gold," said Colin Shah, MD, Kama Jewelry.

The price for Series-I 2023-24 is fixed at Rs 5,926/gram. Investment in sovereign gold bonds does away the need to store it in vaults, it provides a high level of liquidity and the RBI pays 2.5 per cent interest on SGB paid semi-annually, analysts said.

"Gold prices have gained over 17 per cent in FY23, around 8.2 per cent YTD. The gold bond scheme floated by the RBI in 2015 has provided double-digit returns. Gold prices traded with mixed cues until the Fed announced its monetary policy last week. The commentary indicated at least two more rate hikes in the current cycle. This led to a rise in gold prices. Moving forward, the Chinese central bank will announce its monetary policy and a likely stimulus later this week. Any easing in rates will support gold prices. Expectations of global central banks easing rates from CY24 onwards will support the yellow metal," Shah added.

Here are five things to know about to know about SGBs

What are the benefits of buying SGBs?

The SGBs offers a superior alternative to holding gold in physical form. The risks and costs of storage are eliminated. Investors are assured of the market value of gold at the time of maturity and periodical interest. SGB is free from issues like making charges and purity in the case of gold in jewellery form. The bonds are held in the books of the RBI or in demat form eliminating risk of loss of scrip etc, according to RBI.

Are there any risks involved while investing in SGBs?

There may be a risk of capital loss if the market price of gold declines. However, the investor does not lose in terms of the units of gold which he or she has paid for.

Who is eligible to invest in the SGBs?

Eligible investors include individuals, hindu undivided families (HUFs), trusts, universities and charitable institutions. Individual investors with subsequent change in residential status from resident to non-resident may continue to hold SGB till early redemption.

What is the minimum and maximum limit for investment in SGBs?

The Bonds are issued in denominations of one gram of gold and in multiples thereof. Minimum investment in SGB shall be one gram with a maximum limit of subscription of 4 kg for individuals, 4 kg for HUFs and 20 kg for trusts and similar entities notified by the government from time to time per fiscal year.

Is premature redemption allowed for SGBs?

The tenor of the bond is eight years, early encashment of the bond is allowed after fifth year from the date of issue on coupon payment dates. The bond will be tradable on exchanges, if held in demat form. It can also be transferred to any other eligible investor.