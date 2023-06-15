Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) 2023: All You Need To Know

The Resrve Bank of India's upcoming Sovereign Gold Bond series for the first half of the financial year will consist of two tranches, 2023-24 Series I and 2023-24 Series II. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will issue Series I from June 19th to June 23rd, while Series II will be issued between September 11th and 15th. The issuance date for Series I is June 27th, while Series II will be available from September 20th, according to a statement by the RBI.

The SGB scheme was introduced in November 2015 under the Gold Monetisation Scheme, which offers a safe and transparent investment option compared to physical gold.

Sovereign Gold Bonds are government securities denominated in grams of gold, and they come with several benefits for investors. Safety they offer is one of the primary advantages, as they eliminate the risks not just of the market but also ones associated with physical gold. Additionally, SGBs earn a fixed annual interest rate of 2.50 per cent on the issue price, providing investors with an extra income stream compared to holding physical gold.



SGBs also offer the advantage of indexation, which allows investors to benefit from long-term capital gains. The principal amount and the interest earned on the bonds are also backed by a sovereign guarantee. Investors can also trade SGBs on stock exchanges, such as the National Stock Exchange and Bombay Stock Exchange, subject to the issuer's discretion. After a minimum investment period of five years, these bonds become eligible for trading.

Sovereign Gold Bonds also serve as collateral for loans, with certain banks accepting them in Demat form.

While the interest on Sovereign Gold Bonds is taxable as per the provisions of the Income Tax Act, 1961, the capital gains tax on redemption of SGBs is exempted for individuals. Long-term capital gains arising from the transfer of SGBs are eligible for indexation benefits.

Individuals can invest in SGBs through various channels, including Stock Holding Corporation of India Limited (SHCIL), banks, designated post offices, and stock exchanges such as the Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange of India Limited.

To buy Sovereign Gold Bonds online, investors need to log in to their internet banking account, access the "e-service" option, and choose the "Sovereign Gold Bond" option. After carefully reading and accepting the terms and conditions, they can fill out the registration form, enter the nominee details and subscription quantity, verify the information, and submit the application.