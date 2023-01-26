Trends Positive, Speculations Rife: How Stock Market Moves Pre And Post Budget

With less than a week for the Finance Minister to present the Union Budget 2023-24 in the Parliament, speculations are high of the budget being populist keeping in view the Lok Sabha elections next year. The budget is expected to make an attempt to satisfy all sections of society, especially focusing on long-term growth, fiscal consolidation and strengthening the financial system.

The Union Budget remains the most important trigger for market movement. The stock market investors are expecting some specific sectors such as infra, energy, and defence among others to have a special focus in the budget.

Banks, Pharmas and ITs are expected to rally post-budget presentation

It is being noticed for the past decade that markets rally in anticipation of the budget and on some occasions double the digits. However, it enters into a bearish state after the budget is presented. Though markets have mostly reacted positively to pre and post-budget presentations.

This year too, a major run is expected in the market for pre and post-budget presentations and markets are keeping an eye on the sectors, which are likely to be benefitted this time.

Looking past the data of the past five years, four times the market appeared to rally in anticipation of the budget and later, underperformed for the next one month. However, the upcoming budget will be presented keeping in view the upcoming general elections in 2024. The market expects to primarily focus on growth through improving infrastructure, manufacturing, exports, and tax benefits.

As per data, sectors like banks, capital goods, pharmaceuticals, Information and Technology (IT), real estate, and metals performed exceptionally well in the stock market. This year also banks, capital goods, and pharmaceuticals are expected to rally post the budget presentation.

However, only tax deduction benefits will accrue to real estate. While metals infra and energy-related stocks could rally owing to the Chinese reopening and factors influencing the global economy. The budget day has proved to be positive on most occasions and the post-budget has been recorded as more positive than negative.

In the past 10 years, India's key equity indices have mostly been range-bound during pre-budget days and only bloomed after the announcement of the budget. As per the trade analysts, the market sentiment is currently positive, mainly on speculation of better operating performance from top IT companies. Looking at the past behaviour and a continuation of the present uptrend in Nifty, it is likely that the trend will continue till the end of this month. The data showed that IT is one of the best performers during the period.