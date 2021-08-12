SpiceJet Airlines on Thursday, August 12 said that its passengers can now book cabs for airport transfer during their flight. The technology available used for this is the airline's in-flight entertainment platform SpiceScreen. In the first phase of testing, the new cab booking service will only be available to those passengers who arrive at the Delhi airport from August 12 onwards. The airline announced that they will extend the services to all major airports in a phased manner like Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Goa, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad and Pune.

The airline said that this first-of-its-kind service in the domestic aviation industry will allow the travellers to avoid any waiting for their cabs after they reach the cab transfer area. As the passenger books a cab using SpiceScreen, they will receive the cab booking OTP message via SMS, WhatsApp and automated call confirmation on their mobile phone upon their arrival. This service allows lets the customer choose how to pay, whether online or using cash.

SpiceJet launched the complimentary in-flight entertainment system SpiceScreen in August last year. This could be accessed by the passengers using any of their devices like a smartphone, tablet or laptop. They simply need to connect it to the wireless network of the aircraft. The airline is also offering special discounted fares exclusively to those passengers exercising the option to book a cab and SpiceJet said that they will not charge any sort of cancellation fee in case the passenger fails to board the cab.

SpiceJet MD on the new service:

Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet said, “Since the service aims to make the last mile connectivity all the easier, flyers will not have to carry their heavy luggage to the cab departure area as they will now be available right outside the arrival gate, SpiceJet said. With the launch of our industry-first SpiceScreen midair airport transfer service, we aim to elevate the customer experience to the next level. When we launched SpiceScreen in August last year, we had promised to add more onboard services for our customers. With our latest offering, passengers will no longer have to carry their luggage to the cab departure area besides enjoying zero waiting time as cabs will now be available for them right outside the arrival gate.”

(With PTI inputs)