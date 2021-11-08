SpiceJet Announces New Scheme, Passengers Can Now Pay Ticket Price In Installments

SpiceJet announced the launch of a new scheme on Monday using which the passengers will be allowed to pay the price of the tickets in multiple installments. As per the airlines, the passengers can opt for a three, six or 12-month installment period. The airline further said that as a part of its launch offer, the customers will not have to pay any interest for three months. SpiceJet said in its press release, “As part of the launch offer, customers will be able to enjoy three months EMI option at no additional cost (no interest).”

If a passenger wants to opt for the EMI scheme, they must provide basic details like PAN number, Aadhar number or VID and will have to verify the same using a one-time password, the release further said. The press release further said that the passengers must make the first payment of the EMI using the UPI ID and the remaining EMIs would be debited from the same UPI ID. As per the company, the customers will not have to provide any credit card or debit card details to avail of the EMI scheme.

SpiceJet increases number of flights to attract more passengers

Earlier last month in October, SpiceJet announced the launch of 28 new domestic flights across the country and said that they will in operation from October 31 onwards. The airline further had announced that it will launch new multiple non-stop flights to connect the tourist hotspots of Jaipur, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur and Udaipur in Rajasthan with key metros and cities. SpiceJet said that this was a part of its latest winter schedule. SpiceJet has decided to connect Bagdogra with Ahmedabad, Kolkata with Srinagar and has also added two new flights on the Bengaluru-Pune sector. Earlier on October 12, the government released an order which lifted any restrictions from the travel capacity of an airline as the order has been in effect since October 18. When the government resumed the scheduled domestic flights on May 25 last year after a two-month break, the ministry allowed the carriers to operate not more than 33 per cent of their pre-COVID services. This cap was gradually increased to up to 85 per cent till September this year.

