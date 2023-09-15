SpiceJet-Credit Suisse Case: SpiceJet Completes Payment Of $1.5 Million To Credit Suisse

SpiceJet pays $1.5 million to Credit Suisse: SpiceJet Ltd has fulfilled its obligation by transferring $1.5 million to Credit Suisse in accordance with the directive issued by the Supreme Court. SpiceJet confirmed the transaction in an exchange filing on September 14.

"SpiceJet Ltd has complied with the directive of the Supreme Court by remitting $1.5 million to Credit Suisse. The payment was executed on Thursday, September 14,” the airline said.

The Supreme Court on September 11 provided Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director of SpiceJet, with another opportunity to address the outstanding financial obligations. The decision comes as a response to SpiceJet's inability to meet its previously agreed-upon commitments with Credit Suisse.

The Supreme Court has mandated Singh's presence at all court hearings and set a deadline of September 22 for an initial payment of $500,000. Additionally, he was required to allocate an extra $1 million towards the unsettled amount. The apex court's move comes after it issued a contempt notice against Singh, citing the airline's alleged failure to meet its obligations to Credit Suisse as per the consent terms.

What was the total amount due by SpiceJet?

The Supreme Court had emphasised that SpiceJet was under a binding obligation to reimburse Credit Suisse with a sum of $6.5 million. However, the airline has fallen significantly short of this amount, having only disbursed slightly more than $2 million. In light of this substantial discrepancy, Credit Suisse took legal action by filing a Contempt Plea, alleging SpiceJet's failure to fulfil its financial obligations as previously agreed upon.