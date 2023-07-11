SpiceJet Faces Enhanced Surveillance By DGCA Amid Financial Challenges

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has placed SpiceJet under "enhanced surveillance" due to the budget airline's recent financial difficulties, according to a senior official. However, the airline has refuted these claims.

This development comes during several lessors seeking to repossess aircraft leased to SpiceJet, although the airline has resolved some of these cases.

The DGCA has been subjecting SpiceJet to enhanced surveillance for over three weeks, an ongoing process that includes increased night surveillance and spot cheques, stated a regulatory official.

The primary objective is to ensure that the airline's financial issues do not jeopardise flight operations and that safety measures are not compromised, the official added, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

Furthermore, the enhanced surveillance aims to verify compliance with safety obligations.

In response to these claims, a spokesperson from SpiceJet categorically denied the information, stating that it is completely incorrect. He said, "the information is absolutely incorrect and is strongly denied".

The airline has not received any communication regarding enhanced surveillance from the DGCA, according to the spokesperson's statement.

Despite facing various challenges, SpiceJet has successfully resolved issues with certain aircraft lessors.

On June 21, the airline announced that it had reached a settlement agreement with Nordic Aviation Capital (NAC), a lessor for its Q400 planes.

(With PTI inputs)