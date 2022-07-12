SpiceJet Issues Statement Day After Chairman Ajay Singh Was Booked; Calls Case 'bogus'

A day after SpiceJet chairman Ajay Singh was booked by the Gurugram police in connection to a case for allegedly duping a businessman on the pretext of allotting him company shares, the Indian airline company on Tuesday issued a statement in support of him, claiming that the complaint filed against Singh is 'false'.

In the statement, an airline spokesperson, while addressing the matter, stated that the alleged fraud complaint filed by an individual was "completely bogus", further adding that a defamation suit will be filed against the complainant.

"A frivolous, mischievous, and completely bogus complaint has been filed by a liquor dealer Amit Arora with the Gurugram police with an intention to hurt SpiceJet and Ajay Singh's image," the statement read.

The spokesperson also claimed that neither Singh nor any other person concerned from the airline had ever met the complainant named Amit Arora and neither there is any written agreement between them. "We are confident that the police investigation will prove the same and the FIR will be quashed. A defamation suit will be filed against the complainant by SpiceJet and Singh," the spokesperson added.

SpiceJet chairman booked for fraud worth lakhs

Earlier on Monday, the Gurugram Police lodged a complaint against SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh for allegedly cheating a businessman named Amit Arora on the pretext of giving the company shares.

In his complaint, Arora has claimed that Singh has duped many others in the same way. As per his complaint, Singh had delivered a fake depository instruction slip (DIS) of 10 lakh shares for services provided by Arora to him. Later, when he found the slip to be invalid and outdated, Arora tried approaching him but faced denial.

“Ajay Singh provided a depository instruction slip which, later turned out to be invalid and outdated. Thereafter, I approached him multiple times and requested him to either provide a valid depository instruction slip or transfer shares directly. However, on pretext or the other, he refused to transfer me the shares. I had no option left but to press charges against Singh,” he said.

Notably, the case has been registered under various IPC sections at the Sushant Lok police station and the police are presently verifying the facts.

Image: PTI