SpiceJet Settles With Boeing 737 MAX Lessor CDB Aviation; To Begin Operation By Sept-end

SpiceJet on Monday announced that it has entered into a settlement with a major lessor of Boeing 737 Max aircraft CDB Aviation. The low-cost carrier said that it expects to bring Max aircraft to service by the end of September with subject to regulatory approvals. In a statement, SpiceJet said that the settlement with CDB Aviation "will add to already announced settlement with Avolon and grow its fleet of 737 MAX aircraft".

Last month, SpiceJet had entered into a settlement with Avolon, also a major lessor of Boeing MAX aircraft, to bring the airline's 737 Max aircraft back to service.

"I am delighted to share that our 737 MAXs will be back in the air soon," said Ajay Singh, SpiceJet's Chairman and Managing Director. Ajay Singh also said, "As India emerges from Covid and air traffic picks up again, the MAX aircraft will play a major role in our future expansion. With a better and a more efficient fleet back in operation we expect a significant reduction in our operating costs improving our bottom line."

DGCA allows Boeing 737 Max to fly after 2-year ban

This development comes after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) lifted the commercial flight operations ban on Boeing 737 Max planes after more than two years last month. In 2019, India had grounded all Boeing 737 Max aircraft after the deadly crash of an Ethiopian Airlines 737 Max plane which killed 157 people, including four Indians.

The DGCA in an order dated August 26, 2021, said that it has been monitoring the global trends regarding ungrounding of 737 Man aircraft. A total of 34 airlines worldwide operated 1.22 lakh flights using Max aircraft without reporting any "untoward" incident, India's aviation regulator said.

It added that 737 Max planes are permitted to resume operations "only upon satisfaction of applicable requirements for return to service."

About Boeing 737 Max

The Boeing 737 Max is a successor of the Boeing 737 Next Generation and competes with the Airbus A320neo family. This place is offered in four variants, offering 138 to 204 seat capacity, and a 5,954 to 7,084 km range. The aircraft was grounded across the world from March 2019 to November 2020 after two fatal accidents, one is Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 and the second one Lion Air Flight 610. The plane was allowed to resume services on November 18, 2020.

