SpiceJet Shares Rally After Promoter Commits To Invest Rs 500 Crore

Shares of SpiceJet climbed as much as 7.50 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 33.50 on Thursday after the airline said that its promoter and Chairman, Ajay Singh, would infuse Rs 500 crore into the company. The infusion will help SpiceJet boost its financial position and tap additional funds from a government scheme.

"The Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting... considered options for raising fresh capital for the Company, wherein Mr. Ajay Singh, Promoter of the Company in order to strengthen the financial position of the Company, offered to infuse Rs 500 crore by way of subscription to equity shares and/or convertible securities/equity share warrants on preferential basis along with Promoter Group of the Company in terms of SEBI," said an exchange filing from the airline.

SpiceJet, which has disputes with aircraft lessors, has been looking to raise funds.

Funds to help SpiceJet access additional credit facilities

SpiceJet said that the equity infusion by Singh will help the carrier access additional credit facilities worth Rs 206 crore under the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS).

"This fund raising shall also be considered an equity contribution by the Promoters of the Company under the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (the "ECLG Scheme") of Government of India, which shall provide additional credit facilities of Rs 206 crore to the Company under the ECLG Scheme," said the budget airline.

SpiceJet under DGCA scanner

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) placed SpiceJet under "enhanced surveillance" on Tuesday due to its recent financial difficulties. As per a regulatory filing, the enhanced surveillance has been going on for over three weeks, including increased night surveillance and spot checks.

Several lessors are seeking to repossess aircraft leased to SpiceJet. However, the airline has resolved some of the cases.

As of 12:11 pm, shares of SpiceJet were trading at Rs 31.63, 1.51 per cent higher than the previous day's close of Rs 31.16.