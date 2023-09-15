SpiceJet shares surge over 4% following $1.5 million payment to Credit Suisse

SpiceJet share price: SpiceJet saw its shares rise by more than 4 per cent on Friday, as the company successfully fulfilled a payment obligation of $1.5 million to the renowned global investment bank and financial services firm, Credit Suisse. The stock exhibited a robust 4.22 per cent increase, reaching Rs 40, after a promising start on the BSE.

SpiceJet, in accordance with the Supreme Court's directive, has disbursed $1.5 million to Credit Suisse, as stated in an official company announcement made on Friday. The transaction was executed on Thursday.

Supreme Court's stern warning

The Supreme Court had recently taken a stern stance against SpiceJet Chairperson and Managing Director, Ajay Singh, cautioning him of potential imprisonment for non-compliance with the court's order to make payments to Credit Suisse AG. The top court had instructed Singh to remit $500,000 as an instalment to the Swiss firm, in addition to a defaulted amount of $1 million.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the airline affirmed its commitment to adhering to all court directives and obligations in the Credit Suisse case, and it pledged to fulfil the payment of $1.5 million in line with the court's mandate. Notably, SpiceJet has already disbursed a total of $8 million to Credit Suisse.

The statement also emphasised SpiceJet's dedication to upholding transparency and legal compliance, while highlighting that this liability predates the current promoter's takeover of the company.

Credit Suisse's claims stem from SpiceJet's utilisation of SR Technics, Switzerland, for essential aircraft engine maintenance, repair, overhaul services, and component procurement, all vital for its operational activities.

