SpiceJet To Borrow Rs 400 Cr To Revive 25 Grounded Planes

Domestic airline Spicejet has announced its plan to revive 25 grounded aircrafts with the help of the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) of the government and improved cash accruals. The Indian government introduced the ECLGS scheme in May 2020 to offer guaranteed credit to qualified borrowers, such as MSMEs and other companies impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The programme aims to give these companies the means to pay their operating debts and restart their business operations.

To get its grounded fleet flying again, SpiceJet has already raised almost Rs 400 crores. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a toll on the airline's top-line, which could improve as a result of the decision.

Overall, SpiceJet's decision to restart its grounded aircraft and raise funds for it is a good development for the airline and the aviation sector as a whole because it signifies a slow but steady improvement in demand for air travel. "We are meticulously working towards return to service of our grounded fleet back in the air soon. Majority of the ECLGS funding received by the airline would be utilised for the same, which will help us capitalise and make the most of the upcoming peak travel season" said Ajay Singh, Chairman and MD, SpiceJet.

On April 30, the airline conducted a flight from Jeddah to Kochi, returning 184 Indians as part of Operation Kaveri. To coordinate additional evacuation operations, the carrier stated in a release that it regularly communicates with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia. The statement read, "More evacuation flights from Saudi Arabia to various cities in India are being planned." From Jeddah, the airline offers daily flights to Calicut, Delhi, and Mumbai. Riyadh to Delhi service is also offered every day. 'Operation Kaveri' has brought 2,140 Indians back from the war-torn Sudan, according to official statistics. Previously, SpiceJet operated special flights to Budapest, Kosice, and Suceava to assist in the evacuation of more than 1,600 students from Ukraine as part of Operation Ganga.

About Spicejet

SpiceJet is an Indian budget airline headquartered in Gurgaon, Haryana. It is the second largest airline in India by number of domestic passengers carried, with a market share of 13.6% as of March 2019. The airline operates 630 daily flights to 64 destinations, including 54 Indian and 15 international destinations from its bases at Delhi and Hyderabad.