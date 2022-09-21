SpiceJet To Continue Operating At 50% Capacity Till Oct 29; DGCA Cites 'abundant Caution'

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday extended the restrictions on Budget carrier SpiceJet to operate only 50% of departures till October 29, 2022. The DGCA released an order citing the reason for the extension as a matter of "abundant caution". However, the Aviation regulator body stated an "appreciable reduction" in the number of safety incidents. 'During the extended period the airline will be subject to enhanced surveillance,' added DGCA.

DGCA extends restrictions on SpiceJet till October 29, airline allowed to operate only 50% flights. Tune in to watch #LIVE here - https://t.co/701RgYat9H pic.twitter.com/llbw123LN5 — Republic (@republic) September 21, 2022

DGCA extends restrictions on Spicejet

As multiple instances of technical glitches and faults were reported with the airlines in the last couple of months, including diversions and emergency landings, it has been under DGCA's scanner.

The DGCA issued statement, "The review has indicated that there is an appreciable reduction in the number of safety incidents. However, as a matter of abundant caution, the competent authority has decided that the restriction as imposed in the order dated July 27 shall continue to be in force till the end of the summer schedule i.e. October 29 in accordance with the powers conferred under the rule 19A of the Aircraft Rules, 1937"

"Any increase in the number of departures beyond 50% of the total number of departures approved under the Summer Schedule 2022, during this period, shall b subject to the airline demonstrating to the satisfaction of DGCA that it has sufficient technical support and financial resource to safety and efficiently undertake such enhanced capacity. During this period, the airline shall be subject to Enhanced surveillance by DGCA", as per the aviation regulator body.

(Image: ANI)