SpiceJet Under DGCA's Scrutiny: Here's A Look At Eight Major Incidents Under Three Weeks

Airline company SpiceJet is under heavy scrutiny as its airplanes have encountered glitches every other day which has prompted the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to issue a show-cause notice. In the last 18 days, SpiceJet aircraft have faced eight incidents of safety issues that range from a cracked windshield to smoke in the cabin. In the latest incident on Tuesday, one of the company's planes, which was bound for Chongqing in China from Kolkata, was forced to return after a glitch in weather radar. With trouble mounting for the company, let us take a look at the major incidents that transpired so far.

June 19: SpiceJet makes emergency landing in Patna after mid-air fire

On June 19, one of SpiceJet's planes, heading to Delhi from Patna, made an emergency landing shortly after taking off as the spacecraft's left engine caught fire mid-air. Follow-up investigations revealed that the engine was damaged due to a bird hit that twisted three of the engine blades. Thankfully, the pilots managed to make a safe landing and all 185 passengers were rescued.

June 19: SpiceJet Q400 makes emergency landing in Delhi

Again on June 19, a SpiceJet Q400 bound for Jabalpur in MP, made an emergency landing in Delhi making it the second such instance within 12 hours. According to the investigations, the issue was regarding the irregular cabin pressure as the differential was not building up along with a rise in cabin altitude.

June 24: A SpiceJet Q400 aircraft from Guwahati to Kolkata abandoned

The journey of the SpiceJet Q400 aircraft from Guwahati to Kolkata was abandoned due to the fuselage warning light coming up from the baggage door on the rear side of the aircraft.

June 25: SpiceJet’s Patna-Guwahati flight's take-off abandoned over fuselage warning light

A day later, another similar incident took place when the Guwahati-bound aircraft abandoned its take-off from Patna over the fuselage warning, again from the baggage door of the rear side of the plane.

July 2: Jabalpur-bound plane makes landing in Delhi

Another plane that took off for Jabalpur on July 2 was forced to land in Delhi after the crew noticed smoke in the cabin at an altitude of 5000 feet. The incident was also caught on camera and the visuals showed the smoke filling out the isle. Following the landing, a SpiceJet spokesperson informed that all the passengers were safely disembarked.

July 5: SpiceJet flight to Dubai lands in Pakistan

A SpiceJet SG-11 from Delhi, which took off for Dubai in the UAE, ended up landing in Pakistan's Karachi. In a statement following the incident, the DGCA issued a statement revealing that "The crew observed unusual fuel quantity reduction from the left tank. It carried out a relevant non-normal checklist, however, fuel quantity kept decreasing". The aviation regulator also added that no visual leak was observed from the left main tank during the post-flight inspection.

July 5: Kandla-Mumbai plane suffers crack in the windshield

On the same day, a Kandla-Mumbai flight landed safely in Mumbai after an outer pane of a windshield cracked mid-air. Investigations revealed that the window pane's screws were loose which might have caused the crack, however, the cabin pressure was observed to be normal.

July 5: Kolkata-Chongqing flight returns as weather radar did not work

A freighter plane heading to Chongqing in China, returned to Kolkata on Tuesday, July 5 after the pilots noticed that the weather radar was not working. ''On July 5, 2022, SpiceJet Boeing 737 freighter was scheduled to operate from Kolkata to Chongqing. After take-off, the weather radar was not showing the weather. The PIC (pilot-in-command) decided to return to Kolkata. The aircraft landed safely at Kolkata,'' SpiceJet spokesperson told PTI on Wednesday.

Not just that, there were multiple glitches faced on SpiceJet flights in May too. Here are some of the reported ones:

May 1: 12 passengers injured in violent turbulence

Earlier on May 1, as many as 12 passengers were injured when SpiceJet's Boeing B737 aircraft operating flight SG- 945 bound to Durgapur from Mumbai underwent violent turbulence. The plane is said to have faced the jolts while it was making its descent during extremely bad weather. After the plane landed, the passengers were admitted to hospitals and the DGCI ordered a probe into the matter. Notably, the aviation regulator, in April, barred 90 SpiceJet pilots from flying the Boeing 737 Max citing improper training.

May 4: Flight returns to Chennai due to engine malfunction

One of the first incidents was when the engine of the SpiceJet Boeing B737-8 Max suffered a malfunction while on its way to Durgapur from Chennai. Owing to this, the plane was forced to return to Chennai causing a delay of 6-7 hours before a second takeoff.

May 30: SpiceJet fined for training pilots on faulty simulator

The airline company was fined Rs10 lakh by the DGCA for training its pilots on a faulty flight simulator and severely sabotaging the safety of passengers. "The training being imparted by the airline could have adversely affected flight safety and hence was nullified", an official told PTI. This incident was after the DGCA barred 90 pilots from operating the Boeing 737 Max and issuing a show-cause notice for the lapse.

Notably, the airline is bearing losses for the last three years and has incurred a net capital loss of Rs 316 crore in 2018-19, Rs 934 crore in 2019-20 and Rs 998 crore in 2020-21.