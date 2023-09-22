SpiceJet Vs Credit Suisse: SC Allows Airline To Pay $1 Million A Month To Settle Debt

SpiceJet vs Credit Suisse: The Supreme Court has allowed SpiceJet to make monthly payments of $1 million to Credit Suisse for the next six months, followed by payments of $500,000 per month thereafter. The airline's legal counsel informed the court that SpiceJet intends to settle its arrears by paying Credit Suisse $1 million per month for the initial six months. Additionally, the Supreme Court noted that SpiceJet currently owes $3 million in overdue payments.

In its response, the airline said, "The Court has noted our compliance with its previous orders and agreed with our proposal to pay the $3 million arrears over the next six months. This is a positive outcome for the company and our stakeholders." It added that the airline is committed to paying its dues in full and on time.

Successful payment

Earlier this month, SpiceJet fulfilled its obligation by transferring $1.5 million to Credit Suisse in accordance with the directive issued by the Supreme Court. SpiceJet confirmed the transaction in an exchange filing on September 15.

"SpiceJet Ltd has complied with the directive of the Supreme Court by remitting $1.5 million to Credit Suisse. The payment was executed on Thursday, September 14," the airline had said in a statement.

The Supreme Court had given Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director of SpiceJet, another opportunity to address the outstanding financial obligations on September 11. This decision was prompted by SpiceJet's failure to meet its previously agreed-upon commitments with Credit Suisse.

The case traces back to 2015, and the two parties have been engaged in a legal dispute as the airline owes Credit Suisse about $24 million. In 2021, the Madras High Court ordered the airline's closure in this case, prompting SpiceJet to appeal to the Supreme Court. The apex court suspended the high court's order, allowing both parties to seek a resolution instead.