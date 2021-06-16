Sri Sri Tattva Launches AYUSH-64 Anti-viral Medicine For Mild To Moderate COVID Treatment

Sri Sri Tattva, which is a leading health & wellness FMCG brand, on Wednesday introduced AYUSH-64 tablets. These tablets have been recognised by the Ministry of Ayush for being effective in the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 patients. It has obtained technology transfer from the National Research & Development Corporation and will manufacture and distribute it nationally and internationally.

The tablet was launched in the presence of Padma Shri Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Honourable Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, Mr Arvind Varchaswi, Managing Director, Sri Sri Tattva, Padma Bhushan Vaidya Devendra Triguna Ji, President, All India Ayurveda Congress, Bhushan Patwardhan, former Vice-Chairman, University Grants Commission (UGC), Dr N. Srikanth, Director General, The Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS), Rajiv Vasudevan, Founder AyurVAID Hospitals and Vikas Chauhan, Co-Founder, 1 mg.

While stating that AYUSH-64 was repurposed after scientific evidence generated from 7 clinical studies across India, Sri Sri Tattva in a release said that the tablet has been identified as a potential adjunct to standard care in the management of asymptomatic, mild and moderate COVID-19 to improve the clinical recovery and quality of life through robust clinical trials conducted in the country. "The in-silico study done on AYUSH-64 showed that about 35 out of 36 of its Phyto-constituents have a high binding affinity against COVID-19 virus, "it added.

AYUSH-64 is an addition to the range of immunity-building products that the brand is already championing. These include Sri Sri Tattva Kabasura Kudineer tablets, Amruth, Turmeric Plus, Shakti Drops and TulasiArka and Chyawanprash. The brand has also been conducting clinical trials and studies to establish the efficacy of the AYUSH system of medicines. One such study done by the Frankfurt Innovation Centre (FIZ) showed that Sri Sri Tattva Kabasura Kudineer was a strong inhibitor of Spike (RBD): ACE2 binding at 84% at least.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr Arvind Varchaswi, Managing Director, Sri Sri Tattva said, “Sri Sri Tattva is synonymous to quality healthcare products and services, worldwide. Last year, we launched Sri Sri Tattva KabasuraKudineer, which to date has helped millions across the world during this pandemic. Today, we have come together with the Ministry of Ayush to add in one more clinically researched product that will benefit humanity at large. To achieve this, we have entered into a strategic partnership with 1 mg, to reach out to more people in need.”

Meanwhile, Padma Shri Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Honourable Secretary, Ministry of Ayush said, “AYUSH 64 is not an immunomodulator, it is a drug repurposed for the treatment of COVID-19. The ingredients have immunomodulatory effects, but the study is done for the use of AYUSH 64 as a treatment in COVID-19 as an add-on or as stand-alone. There have been 7 different clinical studies of different designs on AYUSH 64. Simultaneously, docking studies were carried out for AYUSH 64 at NIN, ICMR and IIT, BHU. Preclinical studies are also carried out at THSTI and DBT Institute.”

“While the Ministry of Ayush and CCRAS has been putting a lot of effort to conduct trial and studies on these AYUSH formulations, the support of industry was required to ensure that these products are manufactured in scale and are available nationally and internationally. I would like to congratulate the Sri Sri Tattva team for the commendable job they have done to launch this product in a very short span of time,” said Mr Bhushan Patwardhan, Former Vice-Chairman, University Grants Commission (UGC).

The event also saw the announcement of a Strategic Tie-up between Sri Sri Tattva and 1mg to ensure smooth distribution of the product across the country. Mr Vikas Chauhan, Co-founder of 1mg said, “Having Shuddhta Ka Naam itself shows that if done something right with the right intent continuously with the focus on the consumer, with the focus on the beneficiary, the end-user - The product is going to be successful. From our side (1mg) we certainly want to share this journey & be a participant and a partner where we can help reach the corners of the country where consumers can educate himself/themselves on the benefits of the product and then get access to the product as well.”

About Sri Sri Tattva

Sri Sri Tattva, founded under the inspiration of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, comes with a goal of promoting health and wellness worldwide. A global conglomerate offering products and services in multiple categories of Ayurveda Medicines, Supplements, Food, Personal Care, Home Care and Hygiene, Incense and Fragrances.

Established by committed individuals with nearly four decades of experience, Sri Sri Tattva comes with a 360-degree approach towards health and wellness including a College of Ayurveda Science and Research, a state of the art Hospital, inspired Doctors and Therapists, Panchakarma Wellness Centers, Spas and Clinics, Manufacturing facilities are driven by technology and stringent control systems and widely growing national and international presence, the brand has a holistic approach to health and wellness. Sri Sri Tattva’s manufacturing facilities have earned some of the most prestigious certifications, such as WHO cGMP COPP certificate, AYUSH Premium Mark Certification, ISO 22000:2008, HACCP, EU Organic and ANMAT GMP to name a few.

