Stability To Prosperity: Here Is How To Set Clear Financial Goals From Short To Long Term

India's household debt surpassed a staggering $441 billion by March 2022, according to data compiled by CEIC Data. Household debt which comprises of mortgages, credit card debt, car loans and personal loans signifies the amount owed by individuals. It reflects their combined financial obligation, providing insight into their overall debt burden.

India's household debt jumped 12 per cent annually from $393 billion at the end of March 2021, CEIC Data showed.

As more people depend on financial institutions to fund their purchases, household debt in India is skyrocketing. Both urban and rural areas are seeing a steady increase in household debt levels as a result of improved access to credit, an expanding economy, and changing lifestyles.

Attaining financial stability is a crucial step towards leading a comfortable lifestyle. Without specific objectives, there is a higher chance of overspending on credit card which can lead to financial shortfalls when unexpected expenses arise. This can trap individuals in a never-ending cycle of credit card debt.

While it is impossible to prepare for every crisis, as exhibited during the COVID-19 pandemic, forward-thinking allows individuals to anticipate potential challenges and make vital preparations. Financial experts recommend setting a range of goals, spanning from short-term to long-term, in order to lead a comfortable lifestyle within one's means, alleviate financial risks, and save for retirement.

Achieve short-term money milestones

Setting short-term financial goals builds a robust foundation and boosts confidence in pursuing larger, more time-consuming goals. These initial milestones can be achieved within a short period of time, offering a clear path to financial fortune.



Develop a budget

Establishing a budget is essential to understand your ongoing financial situation and identify areas where money may be slipping away unnoticed. By utilising tools or manually tracking expenses, you gain insight into spending habits and can make rational decisions about allocating funds. This enables you to assess certain expenses and identify opportunities for savings.

Build an emergency fund

An emergency fund serves as a dedicated pool of money to cover expenses in unexpected situations. Start with a small target and then gradually expand the fund to provide a safety net for significant financial challenges like health crises or unemployment. Financial experts recommend saving at least three to six months' worth of expenses to ensure stability during unforeseen circumstances. Diverting passive income from a hobby or freelancing activity can expedite growth in funds. Establish automatic transfers to a savings account as it will reinforce consistency in savings habits.

Pay off credit card debt

Paying off credit card debt is a crucial step towards achieving stability. Credit card debt can quickly accumulate due to late fees, overspending and high interest rates. It not only drains your resources but also adversely affects your overall financial well-being. To tackle credit card debt effectively, individuals should start by listing all their balances, interest rates, and minimum monthly payments.



Pursue Midterm Money Milestones

Midterm financial goals act as a strong link between short-term and long-term goals, serving as a bridge to a more secure and stable financial future. Once you have developed a budget, built an emergency fund, and attained progress in paying off credit card debt, it is time to focus on intermediate milestones.

Obtain life insurance and disability income insurance

Securing life insurance is vital to provide for your dependents in unforeseen challenging events. Seek assistance from an insurance advisor to understand and find the best policy at a competitive price. Additionally, it is vital to have disability insurance, which protects your income in case of any critical illness or injury that prevents you from working.

Repay student loans

Making progress towards other financial goals is hampered by the large monthly weight that student loan repayments place on budgets. Reducing or eliminating these payments can free up money for other goals, such as retirement savings. One tactic to think about is refinancing student debts into new loans with reduced interest rates.

Pursue personal dreams

Mid-term goals can include a variety of personal aspirations, such as purchasing your first home, remodelling a significant portion of your current home, or saving money for the expense of starting a family. You can calculate the rough figure of amount you need to save by defining these dreams and visualising the future you desire.

Long term goal- journey to retirement bliss

The ultimate long-term financial goal for many individuals is building sufficient savings corpus to retire comfortably. Experts suggest saving 10 per cent to 15 per cent of each paycheck in a tax-advantaged retirement account. However, to ensure you're saving enough, it's crucial to determine the actual amount needed for retirement.