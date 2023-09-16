Standard Chartered Bank Expands Private Banking Services To Chennai With Fifth Centre

Standard Chartered Bank Chennai centre: Standard Chartered Bank unveiled its new private banking centre in Chennai, expanding its services to the southern Indian city. This marks the fifth such centre established by the over-century-old bank, with the previous ones located in Bengaluru, New Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai.

Elite client services

The primary objective of the Private Banking Centre is to cater to the needs of high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients. It offers a comprehensive range of products, advisory services, and insights to effectively manage, grow, and safeguard personal and business wealth.

Nitin Chengappa, MD and Head of Affluent, Private Bank, and Branch Network at the bank, emphasised their unique position as one of India's oldest global banks with relationships spanning multiple generations. This allows them to provide a blend of traditional and tailored advice, supported by an open architecture platform.

"We are thrilled to inaugurate our new private banking centre in Chennai. Tamil Nadu is a significant hub for economic and financial activities, and we foresee substantial growth potential for our private banking services in this region," Chengappa said.

Client-centric support

With the establishment of the new Private Banking Centre, clients gain access to a suite of distinctive investment, wealth management, and banking solutions. The centre also offers the valuable support of a dedicated private banker, service manager, and investment specialist, all with access to a comprehensive range of solutions.

Pankaj Walia, Head of Private Banking pointed out that India's ultra-high-net-worth population is rapidly expanding, presenting a significant opportunity. He also noted the emergence of new billionaires in India due to the thriving startup culture, robust GDP growth, and increased capital influx.

