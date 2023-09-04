Star Alliance Los Angeles Lounge wins North America’s leading airport lounge award

Star Alliance’s Los Angeles airport lounge has been named the North America’s leading airport lounge for the fourth year running at the World Travel Awards 2023.

The award was announced at the Caribbean and The Americas Gala Ceremony in Saint Lucia on August 26, 2023, the company said in a statement.

Theo Panagiotoulias, CEO, Star Alliance said, “At Star Alliance, we are all about making air travel more stress-free and frictionless. Lounges play a vital role in enhancing the airport journey, and our Star Alliance LAX lounge has been at the front of the pack since it first opened. We are delighted that once again, it has been named one of the best in the business.”

The company claims that its Los Angeles airport lounge is one of the world’s best airport lounges, and consistently wins prestigious industry awards each year.

Recently, the airport was named the World’s Best Airline Alliance Lounge by Skytrax in June 2023.

The airport boasts an outdoor terrace with firepits; water wall; and panoramic runway views towards the Hollywood Hills. The 18,000 square foot lounge offers numerous areas to relax, work and dine.

The World Travel Awards acknowledge and celebrate excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism and hospitality industries. Established in 1993, World Travel Awards, is recognised as one of the most prestigious award programmes in travel and tourism.

Set up in 1997, Star Alliance is the world's largest global airline alliance, consisting of a group of member airlines that work together to provide a wide range of benefits to passengers, including seamless travel experiences, greater connectivity, and access to a larger network of destinations. The founding members included five major airlines including Lufthansa, Scandinavian Airlines (SAS), Thai Airways International, United Airlines, and Air Canada.