Star Health IPO: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Firm Raises Rs 3,217 Cr From Anchor Investors

Star Health and Allied Insurance Company, backed by ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, raised Rs 3,217.13 crore from its anchor investors ahead of its Initial Public Offering (IPO) roll out on Tuesday. The insurance firm raised the funding from its 62 anchor investors. The IPO of the company will open for subscription today, November 30 and will close on December 2, 2021.

The company, in its BSE filing, informed the allocation of 3,57,45,901 equity shares to anchor investors, at a price of Rs 900 per share. The company has now raised Rs 3,217.13 crore ahead of the IPO’s opening. As announced by the company, Star Health IPO with its initial share sale is likely to fetch Rs 7,249 crore at the upper end of its set price band.

The investors who raised the funding include Monetary Authority of Singapore, Government of Singapore, The New Economy Fund, Baillie Gifford Pacific Fund, WF Asian Smaller Companies Fund, Valiant Mauritius, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Desjardins Emerging Markets Fund, Lazard Emerging Markets, Aberdeen New India Investment Trust Plc, Morgan Stanley, SEI Institutional Investments Trust, WCM Focused Emerging Markets, Moraine Master Fund, Societe Generale, Partners Bay Master Fund, Segantiii India Mauritius, and NVIT Emerging Markets Fund. Apart from these, Domestic investors including SBI Life Insurance, HDFC Life Insurance, Max Life Insurance, Edelweiss, IIFL Special Opportunities Fund, and Bharti Axa Life Insurance also participated in the offer sale.

Star Health Insurance IPO listing date and other details

The Star health IPO will comprise a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 2,000 crore and will further provide an offer for sale of up to 58,324,225 equity shares by its promoters and existing shareholders. The initial share sale which expects to raise Rs 7,249 crore is also looking forward to raising an offer size of Rs 5,249 through the OFS part during the three-day process. The IPO is likely to debut on BSE and NSE on December 10.

Out of the reserved shares worth Rs 100 crore for the employees, the company has reserved 75% of the shares for the qualified institutional buyers followed by the non-institutional buyers who have been allotted 15%. The remaining 10% has been allotted to retail buyers. The offering is the third-largest public issue in the year 2021.

Owned by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and a consortium of investors, Star Health and Allied Insurance company is a leading health insurer in India standing with a market share of 15.8% in the current fiscal year. Having built one of the largest health insurance hospital networks in India with 11,778 hospitals as of September 2021, the company plans to use the proceeds from the fresh issue for augmentation of its capital base and towards the maintenance of solvency levels.

Image: PTI/ PIXABAY