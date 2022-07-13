Starbucks Adds 'masala Chai' & 'filter Coffee' To Menu In Bid To Woo More Indian Customers

In a bid to entice more customers and satisfy customers with their daily brew in a more localised and affordable way, Starbucks will add regional favourites‘ masala chai’ and ‘filter coffee’ to its menu.

According to sources, the menu also includes street-style sandwiches, milkshakes, bite-sized snacks, and smaller beverage cups to attract more customers by making them more affordable. This new strategy is being tested at Starbucks stores in Bengaluru, Gurgaon, Bhopal, and Indore.

Among other stores such as Pizza Hut, which added paneer pizzas, McDonald's, which added ‘McAloo Tikki Burger’, Starbucks is all set to join the list of global fast-food chains by Indianising their flavours to meet the Indian diaspora’s taste.

Starbucks has recently launched a new size ‘Picco’ for its beverages to provide drinks in smaller and cheaper portions.

“Some of the food items that we are launching as the starting point in a Starbucks become more affordable and attract a larger segment of consumers,” Sushant Dash, CEO of Tata Starbucks, told ET.

“The idea is to also learn, see the consumer acceptance across markets, see the nuances, check and adjust and then see where it goes," he added.

Pret to launch in India

Notably, Starbucks in the past has localised its products in several other countries namely Saudi Arabia, Japan, and China among others. The company had been adapting local tastes for its expansion in different countries.

Additionally, a British snack chain 'Pret' in partnership with Reliance will be launching in India this year. Pret will be adapting its menu with respect to local tastes and would provide a slew of options. Notably, Pret's entry into the beverage and snacks sector will pose a challenge to rival Cafe Cofee Day and Costa Coffee including Starbucks.