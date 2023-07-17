Startups In India To Witness Ten-fold Growth By 2028, Says Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Union Minister for State for electronics and information technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar hailed India's remarkable progress in building unicorns and startups and stated that India will witness substantial growth in the next four to five years in the startup ecosystem, PTI reported. Chandrasekhar further highlighted that the substantial growth will increase tenfold.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar optimistic about the startup ecosystem in India

The minister was speaking at the JITO Incubation Innovation Foundation’s (JIIF) Sixth Foundation Day Conclave in Hyderabad.

Chandrasekhar highlighted India's remarkable progress in creating unicorns and startups and how they have successfully entered areas in emerging technologies such as AI, Web3, and deep tech.

The minister also emphasised the transformative journey India has embarked upon since 2014 with industry leaders and aspiring young entrepreneurs. He prophesied that the next four to five years will witness substantial growth for startups and unicorns.

"In 2014, our nation's tech landscape was limited to IT and ITes. However, since then, opportunities have emerged across various domains such as deep tech, AI, data economy, semiconductor design, microelectronics, and high-performance computing," he said.

"From 108 unicorns, I am sure we will reach 10,000 in the next 4-5 years. Today, we have over a lakh startups in India and it will increase by 10 times," the Minister added.

Education and skills were available to the elite part of society and the rest were left to fend for themselves and survive on their own. The Skill India programme reversed this trend, he said.

He also highlighted the collaborative efforts between the industry and government in the areas of skill development. Strategic partnership and cooperation with the big and small enterprises combined with government initiatives will create a comprehensive framework with the help of academia, communities and corporations.

Further, the minister ensured that the government and respective organisations would continue to partner with the enterprises for the framework of network academia. This interaction includes analysis of skills for the enhancement of the same.

(With PTI inputs)