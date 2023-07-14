State Bank Of India Extends UPI Access To Non-account Holders With YONO App

The State Bank of India (SBI) has opened up its YONO app for United Payments Interface (UPI) payments to customers of any bank. This move aims to expand the reach of its digital banking application and allows non-SBI account holders to utilise UPI features on the YONO mobile app.

Through the "YONO for Every Indian" initiative, any bank customer can now access UPI features such as Scan and Pay, Pay by contacts, and Request money on the revamped YONO app, as stated in a recent press release by the public sector bank.

To use the SBI YONO app for UPI payments without an SBI account, follow these steps:

1. Download the SBI YONO app and select "New to SBI" followed by "Register Now"

2. Register to make UPI payments by verifying your phone number linked to your bank account

3. Select your bank to create a UPI ID

4. Receive a message confirming the registration for SBI Pay

5. Create an SBI UPI handle by selecting one from the options provided

6. Set a six-digit permanent MPIN to log in and make payments

7. Start using the YONO SBI app for UPI payments, including scanning QR codes, sending money to contacts, and checking transaction history

In addition to UPI access, SBI has introduced an Interoperable Cardless Cash Withdrawal facility where customers of any bank can withdraw cash from ICCW-enabled ATMs using the 'UPI QR Cash' functionality.

While SBI's decision to allow non-account holders to use the YONO app for UPI payments may be seen as a challenge to popular UPI apps like Google Pay, Paytm, and PhonePe, experts suggest that it is unlikely to directly compete with them. These apps have established themselves with extensive user bases and comprehensive services beyond UPI transactions. However, SBI's move can stimulate competition and encourage other banks and financial institutions to expand the reach of UPI-enabled services, leading to innovation and improved offerings within the UPI ecosystem.