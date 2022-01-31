State Bank Of India Hikes Interest Rates On Recurring Deposits W.e.f. Jan 15; Read Details

India’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) on Sunday, January 30 announced a hike in fixed deposit (FD) interest rates, and the general public will now avail a 5.10 percent return on fixed deposits below Rs 2 crore, up from the 5 percent, according to several media reports. The Fixed Deposit has been revised on the Recurring Deposit accounts (RD) that can be opened for 12 months to 10 years and maintain a minimum deposit of Rs 100, which thereafter increases in multiples of Rs. 10. The RD is a scheme in India that allows customers to maintain their savings through regular monthly installments for a pre-specified period and is available at all branches. Senior citizens are entitled to additional interest in all tenures.

What is an SBI RD account?

The interest rates vary between 5.1%-5.4% in this type of account for the general public but an additional interest rate hike of 50 basis points is provided for the senior citizens, which was put in place on January 15, 2022. In the SBI RD account, the customers need to maintain the minimum monthly deposits of of Rs 100 and in multiples notes of ₹10. There is no maximum limit on the deposits.

How to open RD Account in SBI?

One can open a recurring deposit account with SBI by:

Visiting a nearby branch

Via Netbanking

An existing SBI account holder can log in to their net banking enter their username and password and then open an e-RD account by themselves.

RD rates effective from January 15, 2022

1 year to less than 2 years the rates effective are 5.1%

2 years to less than 3 years the rate effective is 5.1%

3 years to 5 years rate effective is 5.3%

5 years to up to 10 years the rate effective is 5.4 %

Who can open RD account with SBI?

Any individual who is a permanent Indian citizen is eligible to open the SBI reserve deposit account. Non Residential Residents can also open the RD account in SBI but they need to open the Non-Resident External account or the Non-Resident Ordinary account.

SBI allows the customers to withdraw the RD money prematurely. If you withdraw one decided to break the Reserve deposit and withdraw the money before it matures, there is a nominal penalty. However, SBI does not allow partial withdrawals of RD.