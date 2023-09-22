Statiq And NPCL Collaborate To Expand EV Charging Infrastructure

EV charging station network: Statiq, an EV charging service provider, has inked an initial agreement with Noida Power Company Ltd (NPCL) to establish EV charging stations at residential complexes in Greater Noida, near the national capital.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) highlights Statiq's ongoing efforts to lead the energy transition within India's e-mobility ecosystem, according to a statement by the firm.

"NPCL will facilitate in identifying suitable locations to Statiq for setting up EV charging stations through its potential network and render all support needed for setting up the EV charging infrastructure in accordance with the roles and responsibilities mentioned in the MoU," it said.

The agreement also delineates a systematic framework for execution, emphasising that chosen locations for EV charging station installation should ensure safety and convenience for customers by being free from obstructions or constraints.

Creating the largest EV charging network in India

Akshit Bansal, Founder and CEO of Statiq, stated, "We're not only constructing the largest EV charging network in India, but we're also implementing advanced hardware and software solutions to ensure dependable EV charging stations in all our operational areas. I believe NPCL endorsed our proposal due to their confidence in our elevated standards, cutting-edge technologies, and proficient workforce for setting up and operating EV charging stations of any magnitude."

Statiq has successfully deployed 7,000 charging stations across India, covering tier 1, tier 2, and tier 3 cities, to cater to a diverse range of electric vehicles.

The ongoing projects, such as the one slated to commence in Greater Noida in the coming weeks, are part of Statiq's expanding portfolio as the company aims to exceed its target of 20,000 EV charging stations by the end of 2024.

(With PTI inputs)