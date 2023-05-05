Stay Protected From Online Frauds With Pocket Insurance Offered By Bajaj Markets

Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, offers several pocket-sized insurance products to protect individuals against the financial consequences of potential risks, including cyber-attacks.

As per reports, India has become one of the most digitally breached countries in the world. About 59% of 8290 lakh cyber-attacks detected in the last quarter of 2022 were directed towards India. While it may not be possible to always prevent these attacks, one can get financially covered against these unforeseen events.

Bajaj Markets offers Pocket Insurance plans that can help individuals and businesses stay financially secured against these scenarios.

Here’s a look at the covers one can get on Bajaj Markets: • Data Recovery Plan: Get data protection with recovery benefits of the damaged devices in case of ransomware or malware attacks.

• Premium: Rs. 85/year • Coverage: Data recovery benefits • Online Banking Protection Plan: Receive coverage against counterfeit, lost card liabilities, and online fraud.

• Premium: Rs. 177/year • Coverage: Rs. 1 Lakh • Cyber Security Cover: Stay secured against cyber-attacks, unauthorised access, and SIM jacking with the Cyber Security Cover.

• Premium: Rs. 299/year • Coverage: Up to Rs. 2 Lakhs On the occasion of World Password Day, it is important to remember the importance of strong passwords and online security. With customised covers, one can be assured of protection against the financial consequences of cyber fraud. Additionally, they also have access to additional protection plans to safeguard their data and online transactions.

Bajaj Markets offers a plethora of insurance options at pocket-friendly prices with easy claim settlement processes, smooth application methods, and a dedicated team of experts. One can reap the benefits of a user-friendly platform that facilitates purchases, filing of claims, and access to policy information in a convenient manner.

In addition to products related to cybersecurity, one can also find products spanning different categories such as lifestyle, assistance, health, and travel to suit different requirements.

About Bajaj Markets Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, and one of the fastest growing fintech in India, is a one-stop digital marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories - Loans, Cards, Insurance, Investments and Payments. Bajaj Markets has partnered with some of the most trusted names to offer choices to its customers and help them achieve their financial life goals.

Having started its journey as a fintech, Bajaj Markets has since then, built a very strong business as a techfin. Its technology services businesses are built on its core capabilities in consumer insights, technology and data analytics. Its first B2B SBU, Skaleup, has been created to become the leading digital technology services provider in India through deep domain expertise and execution capabilities.

Bajaj Markets has built a new business unit to become the preferred partner for digital technology initiatives across all group companies of Bajaj Finserv. Herein, the strategy is to align with digital technology roadmap objectives of all the group companies of Bajaj Finserv and offer digital technology services and platforms at market competitive rates.

Visit www.bajajfinservmarkets.in or download the Bajaj Markets app from Play Store or App Store. With Bajaj Markets, “Ab Choices Hue Aasaan”.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR