Sterlite Power Acquires Beawar Transmission To Develop Power Project

Sterlite Power on Friday announced that it has acquired Beawar Transmission Ltd, a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) of REC Power Development and Consultancy Ltd, to develop an electricity transmission project in Rajasthan

The acquisition comes as a result of Sterlite Power securing the project through tariff-based competitive bidding in August.

The project, known as the Green Energy Corridor, will be constructed on a Build, Own, Operate, Transfer (BOOT) basis for a duration of 35 years. Sterlite Power's latest venture marks its 19th power transmission project in India, all acquired through competitive bidding, bringing its total projects under management to approximately Rs 12,000 crore.

"Sterlite Power is proud to be building the green energy corridor that will enable the flow of 20 GW of renewable energy," said Sterlite Power Managing Director Pratik Agarwal.

The Green Energy Corridor project includes the development of three key components including a 350 km 765 KV transmission corridor connecting the renewable energy zone of Fatehgarh III to the Beawar substation; the construction of a 3,000 MVA 765/400kV Substation at Beawar; and the establishment of two LILO (Line In and Line Out) lines, spanning approximately 120 km.

Upon completion of both parts of the project, the transmission line is expected to become one of the largest green energy corridors in the country, capable of facilitating the flow of 20 GW of renewable energy.

Sterlite Power, a private sector power transmission infrastructure developer and solutions provider, boasts a strong portfolio comprising of 32 completed, sold, and under-construction projects, encompassing around 15,350 circuit km of transmission lines in India and Brazil.

Financial details of the acquisition, however, were not disclosed.

(With PTI inputs)