Stock Market Holiday Today | Here Are The Trading Holidays For Sensex & Nifty For 2023

The stock markets remained closed on Monday on account of Maharashtra Day with no movement on the benchmark Sensex and Nifty. There was no trading activity at the BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) or NSE (National Stock Exchange) on May 1, 2023.

The holiday for Maharashtra Day was announced on BSE's official website, bseindia.com. All forms of trading in equity, equity derivative, or SLB segments were inactive. There are other holidays lined up for the stock exchanges in 2023. Following is a list:

Trading Holidays For NSE & BSE (Nifty & Sensex)

Sr. No Holidays Date Days Republic Day January 26, 2023 Thursday Holi March 07, 2023 Tuesday Ram Navami March 30, 2023 Thursday Mahavir Jayanti April 04, 2023 Tuesday Good Friday April 07, 2023 Friday Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti April 14, 2023 Friday Maharashtra Day May 01, 2023 Monday Bakri Id June 28, 2023 Wednesday Independence Day August 15, 2023 Tuesday Ganesh Chaturthi September 19, 2023 Tuesday Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti October 02, 2023 Monday Dussehra October 24, 2023 Tuesday Diwali Balipratipada November 14, 2023 Tuesday Gurunanak Jayanti November 27, 2023 Monday Christmas December 25, 2023 Monday



Trading Holidays For MCX & NCDEX

Sr. No Holidays Date Days Morning Evening Republic Day January 26, 2023 Thursday Closed Closed Holi March 08, 2023 Wednesday Closed Open Ram Navami March 30, 2023 Thursday Closed Closed Mahavir Jayanti April 04, 2023 Tuesday Closed Open Good Friday April 07, 2023 Friday Closed Closed Dr.Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti April 14, 2023 Friday Closed Closed Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id) April 21, 2023 Friday Closed Open Maharashtra Day May 01, 2023 Monday Closed Open Id-Ul-Adha (Bakri Id) June 28, 2023 Wednesday Closed Open Independence Day August 15, 2023 Tuesday Closed Closed Ganesh Chaturthi September 19, 2023 Tuesday Closed Open Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti October 02, 2023 Monday Closed Closed Dassara October 24, 2023 Tuesday Closed Open Diwali Balipratipada November 14, 2023 Tuesday Closed Open Gurunanak Jayanti November 27, 2023 Monday Closed Open Christmas December 25, 2023 Monday Closed Closed

Holidays on the stock market in May 2023

There will only be one trading holiday in May, and that day is today, when there won't be any activity at the NSE or BSE, according to the list of stock market holidays falling in the month of May. The following stock market holiday will be on June 28, 2023, in observance of Bakri Id.

There will not be a stock market holiday in July of this year following Bakri Id because the celebration of Independence Day will take place on August 15th, 2023.