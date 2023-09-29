Sensex Ends 320 Points Higher, Nifty Settles Above 19.6K; Tata Motors, NTPC Top Gainers

Quick links:
Image credit: Republic World
Quick Smart Wash Pvt Ltd on Friday said it has raised over Rs 40 crore from Elan Corporation, Japan in a fresh round of funding.
The company, which offers professional linen management services, said the funds raised will help expand capacity from processing 1 lakh clothes every day to almost 1.65 lakh pieces every day within this financial year.
Gold price on Friday rose Rs 224 to Rs 58,070 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on firm spot demand.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for October delivery traded higher by Rs 224 or 0.39 per cent at Rs 58,070 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 15,520 lots.
Silver prices on Friday jumped Rs 1,230 to Rs 71,830 per kilogram in futures trade as participants widened their bets on a firm spot demand.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for December delivery gained Rs 1,230 or 1.74 per cent to Rs 71,830 per kg in 21,050 lots.
Copper prices on Friday rose 0.9 per cent to Rs 726.15 per kilogram in the futures market on the back of higher spot demand.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for delivery in September traded higher by Rs 6.45 or 0.9 per cent at Rs 726.15 per kg in a business turnover of 6,612 lots.
Aluminium prices on Friday climbed 1.4 per cent to Rs 210.35 per kilogram in futures trade as speculators built up fresh positions amid a positive trend in the spot market.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium contracts for October delivery increased by Rs 2.90 or 1.4 per cent to Rs 210.35 per kg in a business turnover of 3,817 lots.
Zinc prices on Friday increased by Rs 1.55 to Rs 231.45 per kilogram in the futures trade amid a pick-up in spot demand.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc contracts for October delivery traded higher by Rs 1.55 or 0.67 per cent at Rs 231.45 per kg with a business turnover of 5,497 lots.
Crude oil prices on Friday rose Rs 6 to Rs 7,629 per barrel in futures trade as participants increased their positions following a firm spot demand.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for October delivery traded higher by Rs 6 or 0.08 per cent at Rs 7,629 per barrel in 7,571 lots.
Cottonseed oil cake prices on Friday rose Rs 23 to Rs 2,693 per quintal in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions amid higher demand.
On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake for December delivery traded Rs 23 or 0.85 per cent higher at Rs 2,693 per quintal with an open interest of 29,230 lots.
The board of directors of Hindustan Zinc Limited, a subsidiary of Vedanta Limited, has decided that considering the scale, nature, and potential opportunities for various business verticals of the company, it should undertake a comprehensive review of its corporate structure for unlocking potential value.
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Limited wins new order of INR 1,535 Crore from NTPC REL in Khavda, Gujarat.
Japanese multinational giant Sony Group has said that its proposed merger with Zee Entertainment is likely to be delayed by a few months, Reuters reported on Friday.
Jalan Kalrock Consortium said on Friday that it has fulfilled its commitment to infuse Rs 3,500 crore to revive the now-defunct carrier Jet Airways.
Credit Suisse expects to make a third quarter loss of about $1.6 billion from the reclassification of loans linked to its non-core and legacy businesses, the bank, which is now part of UBS, said on Friday.
In addition, a decision was made to wind down certain management arrangements, which may result in a loss of up to 600 million in the third quarter of this year, the bank added in a financial report.
L&T Construction said that its Heavy Civil Infrastructure business vertical has won a mega order from Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), for the design and construction of an Underground Road tunnel Project between Orange gate, Eastern Free Way to Marine Drive Coastal Road at Mumbai.
As per the company filing, a project is classified as "Mega" if its value is above Rs 7,000 crore.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to give time till the end of October to return Rs 2,000 currency notes to banks, Moneycontrol reported quoting a senior official familiar with the development.
Global index provider FTSE Russell said on Friday it would not yet include India in a government bond index, a week after JPMorgan said India would be part of its influential GBI-EM index suite starting next year.
Mukesh Ambani-led JioCinema plans to appoint former Google general manager Kiran Mani as its chief executive officer, Bloomberg News reported quoting people familiar with the move.
Laminate manufacturer and supplier Greenlam Industries' project in Andhra Pradesh's Naidupeta has commenced its operations today. The said manufacturing facility has the potential to generate revenue of Rs.600 Crore per annum on full capacity utilisation, as per an exchange filing by the company.
Consequent to the above commercialisation, the installed capacity of the company for manufacturing laminates has increased from 21.02 million laminate sheets per annum to 24.52 million laminate sheets/ boards per annum on consolidated basis."
The company also added that the total capex incurred for the project stands at Rs 239 crore (approx) till commencement of the commercial production.
Muthoot Finance, Patanjali Foods, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, Dixon Technologies (India), Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Finolex Cables, Natco Pharma, Hindustan Copper, Titagarh Rail Systems, PNC Infratech, Medplus Health Services, Bombay Burmah Trading Corp, Rattanindia Enterprises, Mishra Dhatu Nigam, Easy Trip Planners, Jaiprakash Power Ventures, Inox Wind, Fusion Micro Finance, Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities, LT Foods, La Opala Rg, Ahluwalia Contracts (India), Indiabulls Real Estate, Lux Industries, Ethos, Rattanindia Power, National Fertilizers, Kaveri Seed Co, Ashoka Buildcon, Shilpa Medicare, Jindal Poly Films, Paras Defence And Space Technologies, Puravankara, Gufic Biosciences, NRB Bearings, Supriya Lifescience, Subex.
Vedanta Ltd, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources, has raised Rs 25,000 crore through bonds maturing in 18 months, National Securities Depository data showed on Friday. The company will offer a coupon of 12 per cent, which would be payable on a quarterly basis on the bond issue.
Vedanta has pledged 100 per cent of the total share capital of its subsidiary Sesa Iron and Steel for these bonds, which are unrated.
Sensex opened today at 65,743.94 (previous close: 65,508.32) and Nifty50 opened at 19,581.20 (previous close: 19,523.55)
At 8:36 am IST, GIFT Nifty was trading 0.01 per cent higher at 19,658.