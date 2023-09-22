Sensex Closes 220 Points Lower, Nifty Drops Below 19.7K

Quick links:
Nifty ended on a negative note. Most of the sectoral indices were in red where Nifty PSU Bank outperformed today with gains of 3.51 per cent.
India will be included in JPMorgan's Global Bond Index-Emerging Markets (EMs) commencing June 28, 2024, with India's weight in the index limited to a maximum of 10 per cent and qualifying government bonds valued at $330 billion. This development has generated a great deal of enthusiasm. As it has supported the rupee and the price of 10-year bonds, the news has been mostly received favourably. PSU bank shares made a strong return today due to this news.
Today, the initial public offering of Indian real estate developer Signature Global came to a close. With bids for 3.58 crore equity shares against the issue size of 1.12 crore equity shares, the offer has been subscribed to 3.18 times.
Power Grid, Asian Paints, Coal India, NTPC, HDFC Life were the top Nifty gainers whereasHDFC Bk, UltraTech, DRL, Wipro were the biggest laggards.
At close, BSE Sensex was trading 221.09 points lower at 66,009.15 and Nifty50 was trading 68.10 points lower at 19,674.25.
The European Commission on Friday said it had re-imposed a fine of 376.36 million euros ($400.26 million) on Intel for a previously established abuse of its dominant position in the market for computer chips.
SpiceJet has said that it is fully committed to paying dues in full and on time in response to Supreme Court of India's directive in Credit Suisse case.
Earlier in the day, the top court ruled that SpiceJet should pay $1 million every month for the next six months to clear arrears of $3 million which includes $5,00,000 each for arrears and regular installments. After that SpiceJet has to pay regular instalment of $5,00,000 to Credit Suisse, the court ordered.
The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has launched a preliminary evaluation of about 240,000 2018-2021 Ford EcoSport vehicles after consumer complaints alleging engine failure due to loss of oil pressure, the NHTSA said on its website.
JPMorgan's decision to include local Indian bonds in its widely tracked emerging market debt index could boost demand for debt and push India's benchmark 10-year bond yield to sub-7 per cent levels in the coming months, Citi and Bank of America said on Friday.
Several bankers on Friday said that JPMorgan's inclusion of Indian sovereign bonds in its flagship emerging market debt index will likely increase the volatility in capital flows and in the rupee.
"The inclusion will boost foreign ownership (of bonds) and it is decidedly positive for the rupee in terms of the initial flows", Sakshi Gupta, principal economist at HDFC Bank, told Reuters.
"One thing to have the bonds included (is) you obviously get more forex but that will also mean a lot of volatility like we have seen in equities," said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda. "On the whole, there's a lot of good things that will happen but the Reserve Bank of India's role will increase in managing overall volatility," he added.
JPMorgan's decision to include local Indian bonds in its widely tracked emerging market debt index could boost demand for debt and push India's benchmark 10-year bond yield to sub-7 per cent levels in the coming months, Citi said in a note on Friday.
India's inclusion in the JPMorgan emerging market debt index shows their confidence in the Indian economy, the country's economic affairs secretary Ajay Seth told reporters on Friday.
India's local bonds will be included in the Government Bond Index-Emerging Markets (GBI-EM) index and the index suite, benchmarked by about $236 billion in global funds, JPMorgan said earlier in the day.
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals' share price fell 5.73 per cent on September 22, after the pharma company agreed to divest 75 per cent of its stake in subsidiary Glenmark Life Sciences to Nirma
Samhi Hotels, which operates Marriott, Hyatt and IHG hotels in India, debuted at Rs 134.5 in pre-open trade on Friday, up 6.75 per cent, compared with its initial public offer price of Rs 126.
Affle (India), Alok Industries, Aptech, Banco Products (India), Dynamic Technologies, Everest Kanto Cylinder, Eureka Forbes, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals, Hariom Pipe Industries, HMA Agro Industries, Indian Railway Finance Corporation, Jindal Stainless, Jyoti Resins & Adhesives, KIOCL, Man Industries (India), Mankind Pharma, Monarch Networth Capital, NACL Industries, The New India Assurance Company, Optiemus Infracom, The Phoenix Mills, Praveg, PTC Industries, Route Mobile, Keystone Realtors, Sangam (India), S.P. Apparels, Sun TV Network, Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem, Uttam Sugar Mills, Venky’s (India), Welspun Corp, Welspun Enterprises, Welspun India.
The Indian equities market continued its losing momentum as Sensex and Nifty drifted 0.9 per cent and 0.8 per cent lower respectively. The broader markets underperformed the benchmarks as Nifty Midcap and Smallcap declined 0.9 per cent and 1.3 per cent respectively at the close. Global market weakness on Fed's hawkish monetary policy, continuous FII selling and rise in crude oil prices weighed on domestic markets.
The FIIs net sold Rs 3,007 cr while DIIs net bought Rs 1,158 cr in the cash market yesterday. The major equity indices in the US fell more than 1 per cent each with Nasdaq leading the losses as US treasury yields rose to a 16-year high after the Fed's economic projections showed interest rates will remain elevated in 2023. The European markets gave a negative closing while Asian markets are currently trading mixed. With largely negative global cues, we expect a weak opening for our market today.
As on Friday, 8:44 am IST, GIFT Nifty was trading 60 points higher at 19,722