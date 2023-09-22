Sensex Closes 220 Points Lower, Nifty Drops Below 19.7K

Nifty ended on a negative note. Most of the sectoral indices were in red where Nifty PSU Bank outperformed today with gains of 3.51 per cent.

India will be included in JPMorgan's Global Bond Index-Emerging Markets (EMs) commencing June 28, 2024, with India's weight in the index limited to a maximum of 10 per cent and qualifying government bonds valued at $330 billion. This development has generated a great deal of enthusiasm. As it has supported the rupee and the price of 10-year bonds, the news has been mostly received favourably. PSU bank shares made a strong return today due to this news.

Today, the initial public offering of Indian real estate developer Signature Global came to a close. With bids for 3.58 crore equity shares against the issue size of 1.12 crore equity shares, the offer has been subscribed to 3.18 times.



Power Grid, Asian Paints, Coal India, NTPC, HDFC Life were the top Nifty gainers whereasHDFC Bk, UltraTech, DRL, Wipro were the biggest laggards.

