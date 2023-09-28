Sensex Slumps 600 Points At Close, Nifty Edges Above 19.5K; IT Stocks Drag

Nifty closed on a downbeat note; the majority of sectoral indexes were in the red; the top two decliners were Nifty IT and Nifty FMCG, down by 2.19 per cent and 1.91 per cent, respectively.

Due to a rise in US bond yields to their highest level since 2007, that fueled pessimism in Nifty IT.

After receiving a warning from the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) for failing to pay tax of around Rs 1,730 crore for a period of five years beginning in July 2017 and ending in March 2022, ICICI Lombard General Insurance finished the day 2.25 per cent down.

Additionally, Coforge also received a tax demand notice for Rs. 82.9 billion for FY2019–20.

L&T, Bharti Airtel, ONGC, Coal India, and Power Grid were among the top gainers on the Nifty while top losers include Tech Mahindra, Asian paints, LT Mindtree, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Wipro.