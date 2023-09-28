Sensex Slumps 600 Points At Close, Nifty Edges Above 19.5K; IT Stocks Drag

Quick links:
Image credit: Republic World
Nifty closed on a downbeat note; the majority of sectoral indexes were in the red; the top two decliners were Nifty IT and Nifty FMCG, down by 2.19 per cent and 1.91 per cent, respectively.
Due to a rise in US bond yields to their highest level since 2007, that fueled pessimism in Nifty IT.
After receiving a warning from the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) for failing to pay tax of around Rs 1,730 crore for a period of five years beginning in July 2017 and ending in March 2022, ICICI Lombard General Insurance finished the day 2.25 per cent down.
Additionally, Coforge also received a tax demand notice for Rs. 82.9 billion for FY2019–20.
L&T, Bharti Airtel, ONGC, Coal India, and Power Grid were among the top gainers on the Nifty while top losers include Tech Mahindra, Asian paints, LT Mindtree, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Wipro.
The inflation levels in Germany may likely ease significantly in September based on data from five key German states on Thursday, Reuters reported. This could be the beginning of the end for high inflation that has weighed heavily on Europe's largest economy.
Inflation in all five states - Bavaria, Baden-Wuerttemberg, Brandenburg, North Rhine-Westphalia and Hesse - fell by at least a percentage point, with Baden-Wuerttemberg recording the largest drop, to 5.1 per cent in September from 7.0 per cent the month before.
Life Insurance Corporation Of India Says Co's Shareholding In Hindustan Copper Diluted From 10.249 per cent To 8.171 per cent.
KSB Limited has received orders of around Rs 55 crores from the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) for the supply of Vertical Safety Class Pumps for their GHAVP 1&2 Project, as per an exchange filing by the company.
The sales/supply of products/services for these orders is expected in FY 2026, the statement added.
Volkswagen on Thursday said that a major IT outage, which had caused most of its German plants to halt production, was resolved overnight and its global production network was up and running again.
Steel Authority of India is expecting four ships of coking coal from Russia, each with a capacity of 75,000 tonnes, in the July-September quarter, Chairman Amarendu Prakash told media.
Shriram Finance plans to raise at least Rs 300 crore through the sale of bonds maturing in three years and two days, Reuters reported quoting three bankers on Thursday.
The company will pay an annual coupon of 8.75 per cent and has invited commitment bids for the issue on Friday, the report said. The issue has a put option at the end of two years.
Mumbai-based wires and cables manufacturer Marco Cables & Conductors has been listed on the NSE at Rs 38.70 per piece against an issue price of Rs 36 apiece.
China launched its first high-speed rail line that will travel across several bays and skim along the coast of the southeastern province of Fujian near the Taiwan Strait, state media reported on Thursday.
A bullet train departed from Fuzhou, the capital of east China's Fujian province Thursday morning, setting up the opening of the 277-km (172-mile) Fuzhou-Xiamen-Zhangzhou railway, Xinhua reported.
Online travel agency YatraOnline has entered the secondary market at a discounted rate of Rs 127.50 against an issue price of Rs 142.
Government securities, foreign exchange, money and rupee interest rate derivatives markets will remain open on Thursday and Friday, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement.
The Maharashtra government has declared September 29 as a public holiday under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881. The public holiday on September 28, 2023 declared earlier has been cancelled.
"To ensure smooth functioning of the financial markets and non-disruptive settlement of transactions especially in view of the quarter/ half year end, it has been decided, in public interest, to keep the government securities market, foreign exchange market, money market and rupee interest rate derivatives market operational on September 29, 2023 in addition to being operational on September 28, 2023," RBI said.
There were no deals on India's interbank call money an hour after the open on Thursday, while rates in the overnight TREPS market for non-bank participants jumped to 7.24 per cent, after the RBI kept the markets open for Thursday and Friday, Reuters reported quoting traders.
"The TREPS deals struck yesterday will get reversed on Friday, so people are not lending in overnight markets today," a trader with a private bank told Reuters.
"The settlement of secondary market transactions in government securities, foreign exchange market, money market and rupee interest rate derivatives market which were due on Sept. 29 will continue to be on the same day i.e., Sept. 29,” the Reserve Bank of India said in a late night notice on Wednesday
The Reserve Bank of India is likely selling US dollars at around 83.22-83.25 rupee levels to prevent the rupee from heading towards a record low, Reuters reported quoting seven traders.
The report also said that the RBI also likely supplied dollars in the non-deliverable forward market before the spot market opened.
The rupee opened little changed at 83.2250 against a close of 83.22 in the previous session.
Vedanta Ltd shares opened Thursday higher after a Bloomberg News report quoting sources said that the company is nearing a deal to spin off its businesses into several listed entities as part of a broader restructuring plan.