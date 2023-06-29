Stock Markets To Remain Closed On Thursday On Account Of Eid Al-Adha

Indian equity markets will remain shut on Thursday on account of Eid al-Adha, also known as Bakrid. The markets will open on Friday. The holiday was scheduled for June 28, however it was shifted to June 29 after the Maharashtra government declared June 29 as a public holiday for the festival. Bakrid is an Islamic festival celebrated across the world.

There will be no transactions and settlements in government securities, foreign exchange, money markets and rupee interest rate derivatives on Thursday as per a RBI circular. The settlement of all outstanding transactions due Thursday will be postponed to the next working day (Friday).

The Government of India treasury bills to be auctioned on Thursday, had been auctioned on Wednesday. Their settlement will take place on Friday.

Likewise, monthly derivative contracts also known as futures and option contracts which were to expire on Thursday, June 29 were executed for expiry on Wednesday, June 28.

The stock markets rallied for two days in a row with the BSE benchmark Sensex touching record 64,050 mark in intraday trade on Wednesday and Nifty 50 index rose above 19,000 mark for the first time. The Nifty 50 index advanced 155 points to close at record high of 18,972 and Sensex jumped 499 points to close at an all-time high of 63,915.

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms increased by Rs 3.43 lakh crore to Rs 2,94,11,131.69 crore in the two days. It had hit an all-time high of Rs 2,94,36,594.50 crore earlier on June 21.

(With PTI inputs)