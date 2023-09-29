Stocks In Focus On Friday: SBI Life, Sun Pharma, Adani Shares & More

Stocks in focus on Friday, September 29

SBI Life Insurance Company: Amit Jhingran has been appointed as the managing director and chief executive officer of SBI Life Insurance Company, nearly two months after the company received regulatory approval. Mahesh Kumar Sharma, who has been selected as SBI Corporate Centre's deputy managing director, will step down as the company's MD and CEO on September 30, 2023.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries: One of the subsidiary companies of Sun Pharma has signed a binding letter of intent to acquire

the balance 25 per cent outstanding shares of Sun Pharma de México, SA de CV, a subsidiary of the Sun Pharmaceuticals, where the company is currently holding 75 per cent shares. "Post-acquisition of the balance 25 per cent outstanding shares will result in Sun Pharma de México, SA de CV becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company," the company said in a regulatory filing.

Adani Energy Solutions, Adani Green Energy: Abu Dhabhi-based IHC Capital Holding's units Green Energy Investment Holding and Green Transmission Investment Holding have entered into a definitive agreement with a buyer to dispose of their investments in Adani Green Energy and Adani Transmission, respectively.

Pidilite Industries: Subsidiary Pidilite Ventures acquired up to a 20 per cent stake in toymaker Imagimake Play Solutions for Rs 20 crore.

Tata Communications: US-based Kaleyra expects its $100 million acquisition by the Tata Group company to be completed by October 5.

NLC India: The company will set up three 800 MW thermal power projects in Odisha and has also signed a long-term power purchase deal with GRIDCO for 400 MW. NLC's entire capacity of 2,400 MW has been tied up on a long-term basis with Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, and Odisha.