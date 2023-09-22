Stocks In Focus Today: IndiGo, Tech Mahindra, Infosys & More

Stocks to watch on September 22

Wipro: The IT major announced yesterday that Jatin Pravinchandra Dalal has resigned as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, with effect from November 30, to pursue other career opportunities. Wipro has appointed Aparna C Iyer as the Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Aparna will report to CEO Thierry Delaporte and will join the Wipro Executive Board.

Wipro shares ended yesterday 0.45 per cent down at Rs 428.15 apiece on the NSE.

Infosys: Nigeria's Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) has selected Infosys Finacle, part of EdgeVerve Systems, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Infosys for its multi-country digital transformation program.

On Thursday, Infosys shares ended 0.65 per cent higher at Rs 1,500 apiece on the NSE.

Interglobe Aviation: IndiGo has entered into a codeshare agreement with British Airways. Under a codeshare agreement, airlines agree to sell seats on each other's flights in order to provide their respective customers with a wider network. With this codeshare partnership with IndiGo, British Airways will now be able to add three additional routes to their existing network.

On Thursday, Interglobe Aviation Ltd shares ended 0.50 per cent lower at Rs 2,390 apiece on the NSE.

SJVN: Today, the government will exercise its greenshoe option of 2.46 per cent stake or 9.66 crore shares for the offer for sale (OFS), given the oversubscription in the issue. This is apart from the base issue size of 9.66 crore shares, or 2.46 per cent stake. Accordingly, the total offer size will be up to 19.33 crore equity shares, representing 4.92 per cent of the total paid-up equity.

ICICI Bank: ICICI Bank has announced that it will buy a 9.99 per cent stake in Quantum CorpHealth Private for Rs 4.99 crore by

the end of October 2023, via cash consideration.