'Stop Calling Me': Jet Airways CEO Miffed With Calls From Vodafone Idea. But Why?

After Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor complained online about Vodafone Idea's repeated calls and asked them to stop, Vodafone Idea did the exact opposite. The customer care department of Vodafone Idea called him repeatedly and told him they would get in touch to address the issue.

Expressing his disappointment with Vodafone Idea over their "poor coverage" and repeated calls from the customer care department, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Jet Airways, Sanjiv Kapoor on Sunday, February 12 said he decided to switch to another service after nine years because Vodafone has poor coverage in some parts of the country and inferior international roaming plans.

Taking to Twitter, Kapoor said, "Dear Vi Customer Care, please stop calling me repeatedly trying to convince me not to switch carriers. I have told you why I am switching after 9 years: 1. Poor coverage in some parts of India, and 2. Inferior international roaming plans for some countries. That's all. Thanks."

Responding to Kapoor's tweet, the customer care department of Vodafone Idea said, "Hi Sanjiv! I can understand this has caused difficulties for you. I have made a note of your concern. Will get in touch with you shortly."

Miffed with Vodafone Idea's response, the Jet Airways CEO further said, "Please do not get in touch with me. That is my entire point. I have received a dozen calls since yesterday. Stop the calls please, that's all!"

Further, Sanjiv Kapoor said he continued to get calls from the Vodafone Idea customer care department. Terming it "unacceptable and absurd" Kapoor sought to know what will it take to stop these calls.