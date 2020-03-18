BREAKING: Tycoons-in-Trouble Subhash Chandra & Naresh Goyal To Be Interrogated By ED Today

The entire national focus is now on the interrogation of India's biggest tycoons, who are going to turn up one after the other for questioning before the Enforcement Directorate. Republic World has journalists posted outside the ED office in Mumbai and we will be giving you live updates as they turn up.

Our information is that the high profile tycoon is Essel Group Chairman and ex-Chairman of Zee Media Subhash Chandra.

He is a Rajya Sabha MP supported by the BJP. While he has sold a lot of his media assets to pay back his large chunk of loans, he is prominent in the list of borrowers given by Rana Kapoor when he was in Yes Bank.

Also appearing before the ED is Naresh Goyal, who was Chairman of the now-defunct Jet Airways. Rana Kapoor is under the cloud for violating basic corporate governance processes and forcing his way passing the Yes Bank board to give sweetheart loans to his close corporate friends.

Also, in the line for questioning is the high-profile socialite, head of Indiabulls Sameer Gehlaut. Indiabulls admitted in an e-mail communication sent to Republic at 08:14 pm, that it had given 285 crore rupees to a company controlled by Rana Kapoor's wife, Bindu Rana Kapoor.

Indiabulls said that the 285 crore rupees was paid in lieu of a mortgage on a 1.2 acre property at Lutyens' Delhi at Amrita Shergill Marg. This itself doesn't add up because Bindu Rana Kapoor bought the property in August-September, 2017 and end up mortgaging it within 6-8 weeks.

The CBI AND the ED will start a series of interrogations in the next few days and Republic World will follow every step of the way closely to see whether the agencies mean business or are they doing it for cosmetic purposes