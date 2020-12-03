Subramanian Swamy Demands Stay On LVB-DBS Merger, Questions RBI's Functioning & Integrity

BJP MP Dr. Subramanian Swamy on Thursday demanded a stay on the amalgamation of the crisis-hit Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd. with the DBS Bank India Ltd. In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he stated that the stakeholders were effectively given less than 72 hours to respond to the RBI's draft scheme in this regard. He accused the Union Cabinet of showing "great haste" in approving the aforesaid draft scheme which was forwarded by the RBI without factoring in the objections raised by several stakeholders.

According to the former Union Minister, the arbitrary manner in which the DBS Bank was chosen raised serious questions on the functioning and integrity of India's central bank. Comparing it to the '2G spectrum scam', Dr. Swamy warned that the RBI's "reckless actions" might have disastrous consequences for BJP and its allies in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls. Moreover, he pointed out that the Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd. had suffered losses and an extraordinary rise in non-performing assets despite the presence of an RBI nominee on its Board.

Calling for a forensic audit of the takeover of LVB assets, the Rajya Sabha MP also sought a probe into the alleged money laundering allegations against DBS Bank. Besides this, he requested the CBI to initiate an investigation into the functioning of the RBI. In the meantime, he opined that RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das should be sent on leave pending the outcome of the inquiries and argued for the reconstitution of the RBI Board and advisory committees.

Moratorium on Lakshmi Vilas Bank lifted

Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd. was placed under moratorium by the RBI until December 16 as per Section 35A of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949. This action was attributed to the bank's serious governance and management issues, declining advances, mounting NPAs and low levels of liquidity. Consequent upon the supersession of the Board of Directors, India's central bank appointed TN Manoharan, the former non-executive Chairman of the Canara Bank as the Administrator of the Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd.

Announcing the Union Cabinet's approval of the LVB-DBS merger on November 25, Union I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar mentioned that the interests of both 20 lakh depositors, as well as 4,000 employees, shall be protected. Noting that DBIL has a good balance sheet and international presence, he called upon the customers not to worry now. The moratorium was lifted on November 27, paving the way for the normal resumption of banking services for the customers.

