Inflation is likely to remain high in the near term, the Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said in the monthly bulletin published on Thursday, August 17.

"The month of July has witnessed accentuation of food inflation, primarily on account of vegetables. The spike in tomato prices and further increase in prices of cereals and pulses have contributed to this. Consequently, a substantial increase in headline inflation would occur in the near-term," RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said in a statement.

However, going ahead vegetable prices are likely to see a "significant" correction after a few months going by the past trends, Das said.

“Going by the past trends, vegetable prices may see a significant correction after a few months. The prospects of kharif crops have brightened, thanks to improvement in the progress of the monsoon. Uncertainties, however, remain on domestic food price outlook due to sudden weather events and possible El Niño conditions in August and beyond,” Das said.

Meanwhile, Governor Das added that globally food prices are hardening on the back of renewed geopolitical tensions, stating that rising crude oil prices and the outlook is clouded by demand-supply uncertainties and assessment of future trajectory on inflation is a continuous process.

“Global food prices are also exhibiting a hardening bias on renewed geopolitical tensions. Crude oil prices have firmed up in recent weeks and its outlook is clouded by demand-supply uncertainties. Assessment of the future trajectory of inflation is a continuous process. We have a choice to modify our inflation projections in every meeting of MPC, if warranted, in the interest of better guidance; or avoid frequent changes and revise them only on fewer occasions for simplicity of presentation,” Das said

“Given the continuing uncertainties, our latest CPI inflation projections for 2023-24, assuming a normal monsoon, is revised to 5.4 per cent, with Q2 at 6.2 per cent, Q3 at 5.7 per cent and Q4 at 5.2 per cent. CPI inflation for Q1:2024-25 is projected at 5.2 per cent. The risks are evenly balanced,” Das added.

Retail inflation in July rose to its highest in 15 months due to surging food and vegetable prices, government data showed on Monday, August 14. Retail inflation rose sharply to 7.44 per cent in July from 4.87 per cent in the previous month.